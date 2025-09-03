Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports a Passenger Traffic Increase in August 2025 of 3.4% Compared to 2024

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for August 2025, compared with August 2024.

During this period, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 3.3%, compared to August 2024. Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, and Los Cabos airports presented an increase in passenger traffic of 5.5%, 4.1%, and 0.6%, respectively, while Tijuana airport decreased 1.6%, compared to August 2024. On the other hand, Montego Bay presented an increase in passenger traffic of 5.3%, compared to August 2024.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Aug-24

Aug-25

% Change Jan - Aug 24

Jan - Aug 25

% Change Guadalajara 1,050.5 1,100.3 4.7 % 7,802.1 8,304.8 6.4 % Tijuana* 780.2 785.6 0.7 % 5,627.4 5,758.6 2.3 % Los Cabos 277.0 270.7 (2.3 %) 1,898.8 1,962.2 3.3 % Puerto Vallarta 278.4 314.0 12.8 % 1,902.6 2,119.4 11.4 % Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 187.6 191.4 2.0 % 1,371.2 1,487.8 8.5 % Hermosillo 176.8 177.2 0.2 % 1,349.0 1,427.0 5.8 % Kingston 0.6 0.4 (39.1 %) 2.2 0.7 (69.6 %) Morelia 55.3 71.2 28.6 % 413.3 506.6 22.6 % La Paz 113.1 121.7 7.6 % 789.1 856.8 8.6 % Mexicali 85.8 114.4 33.3 % 695.5 834.6 20.0 % Aguascalientes 53.6 55.2 2.9 % 415.5 433.8 4.4 % Los Mochis 49.1 63.1 28.7 % 367.6 469.2 27.7 % Manzanillo 9.8 11.3 15.0 % 86.5 89.0 2.9 % Total 3,117.7 3,276.3 5.1 % 22,720.7 24,250.6 6.7 %



International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Aug-24 Aug-25 % Change Jan - Aug 24 Jan - Aug 25 % Change Guadalajara 501.7 516.2 2.9 % 3,922.2 3,974.4 1.3 % Tijuana* 350.8 326.8 (6.8 %) 2,713.0 2,772.5 2.2 % Los Cabos 282.8 292.3 3.3 % 3,283.9 3,303.4 0.6 % Puerto Vallarta 172.6 161.8 (6.3 %) 2,855.5 2,712.5 (5.0 %) Montego Bay 424.8 447.3 5.3 % 3,610.5 3,561.5 (1.4 %) Guanajuato 94.8 88.8 (6.4 %) 692.3 713.3 3.0 % Hermosillo 6.1 6.3 3.8 % 56.7 53.3 (5.9 %) Kingston 199.0 199.0 0.0 % 1,187.3 1,272.3 7.2 % Morelia 58.6 68.0 16.0 % 435.2 469.9 8.0 % La Paz 0.9 3.0 237.6 % 7.9 23.1 192.6 % Mexicali 0.6 0.6 (9.6 %) 5.1 5.0 (2.5 %) Aguascalientes 30.8 30.7 (0.3 %) 214.1 219.2 2.4 % Los Mochis 0.7 0.7 (0.6 %) 5.5 5.5 (1.1 %) Manzanillo 3.7 3.7 0.9 % 63.3 69.9 10.3 % Total 2,127.9 2,145.3 0.8 % 19,052.4 19,155.7 0.5 %



Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Aug-24 Aug-25 % Change Jan - Aug 24 Jan - Aug 25 % Change Guadalajara 1,552.2 1,616.5 4.1 % 11,724.3 12,279.2 4.7 % Tijuana* 1,131.0 1,112.4 (1.6 %) 8,340.4 8,531.1 2.3 % Los Cabos 559.8 563.0 0.6 % 5,182.7 5,265.7 1.6 % Puerto Vallarta 451.0 475.8 5.5 % 4,758.1 4,831.9 1.6 % Montego Bay 424.8 447.3 5.3 % 3,610.5 3,561.5 (1.4 %) Guanajuato 282.4 280.2 (0.8 %) 2,063.5 2,201.0 6.7 % Hermosillo 182.9 183.5 0.3 % 1,405.7 1,480.3 5.3 % Kingston 199.6 199.4 (0.1 %) 1,189.4 1,273.0 7.0 % Morelia 113.9 139.1 22.2 % 848.5 976.5 15.1 % La Paz 114.0 124.7 9.4 % 797.0 879.9 10.4 % Mexicali 86.4 115.0 33.0 % 700.6 839.6 19.8 % Aguascalientes 84.4 85.9 1.7 % 629.6 653.1 3.7 % Los Mochis 49.7 63.8 28.3 % 373.1 474.7 27.2 % Manzanillo 13.5 15.0 11.1 % 149.8 158.9 6.1 % Total 5,245.6 5,421.6 3.4 % 41,773.0 43,406.3 3.9 %



CBX users (in thousands):

Airport Aug-24 Aug-25 % Change Jan - Aug 24 Jan - Aug 25 % Change Tijuana 344.1 320.1 (7.0 %) 2,672.9 2,721.3 1.8 %



Highlights for the month:

Seats and load factors: The seats available during August 2025 increased by 3.6%, compared to August 2024. The load factors for the month went from 84.3% in August 2024 to 84.0% in August 2025.



Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

