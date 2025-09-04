MEXC Ventures Partners with University of Sydney's UNCB for Web3 Education Event





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Ventures, an investment division of the MEXC global crypto exchange, successfully concluded its “Web3: Reshape the Future of Finance & Tech” event in partnership with the University Network for Cryptocurrency and Blockchain at the University of Sydney (UNCB USYD). The event, designed to introduce students to the foundations of Web3 and its career potential, reflected MEXC Ventures’ mission of empowering the next generation of builders through strategic academic collaboration with one of the world’s top universities.

The University Network for Cryptocurrency and Blockchain (UNCB) is the official crypto society at the University of Sydney (USYD), a prestigious institution ranked among the world’s top 20 by QS. UNCB fosters a vibrant community of students, researchers, and industry professionals sharing a passion for blockchain and digital assets. The community regularly hosts academic talks, networking events, interactive workshops, and career development activities. This joint event with MEXC Ventures brought together nearly 80 students, faculty, and young professionals interested in Web3.

Aimed at aspiring Web3 builders and beginners, the event featured keynote speeches from both MEXC Ventures and Dr. Qiang Tang, Associate Professor at USYD and a respected voice in the cryptography and blockchain research community. Attendees engaged in interactive sessions supported by MEXC Ventures and received exclusive merchandise. They also enthusiastically joined a raffle, where five students won tickets to the Australia Crypto Conference 2025, an event for which MEXC Ventures serves as the title sponsor.

This collaboration highlights MEXC Ventures’ long-term commitment to bridging higher education and the Web3 industry. By supporting university-led initiatives and engaging with local blockchain ecosystems, MEXC Ventures is dedicated to nurturing early-stage talent, advancing industry adoption, and promoting a healthier, more inclusive innovation environment.

About MEXC Ventures

MEXC Ventures is a comprehensive fund under MEXC dedicated to driving innovation in the cryptocurrency sector through investments in L1/L2 ecosystems, strategic investments, M&A and incubation. Upholding the principle of “Empowering Growth Through Synergy,” MEXC Ventures is committed to supporting innovative ideas and active builders in crypto. As an investor and supporter of TON and Aptos, MEXC Ventures looks forward to being at the forefront of TON and Aptos innovations and actively partnering with builders to drive the ecosystem forward.

For more information, visit: MEXC Ventures Website or send email to media@mexcventures.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d89b471-378a-421c-9352-3cc113ac85d8