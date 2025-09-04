Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC onboards former Head of Nestle Health Science Asia, Oceania, Middle East and Africa Region, Paul Bruhn

HBC is delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Bruhn as Head of New Business Development. Mr Bruhn has over 25 years’ experience in healthcare and the medical nutrition space spanning Novartis Medical Nutrition and Nestle Health Science.

He has been leading businesses across multiple geographies including Japan, Korea, India, Middle East, Singapore, Canada, Switzerland and Australia and hence has an excellent overlap with corporates focused on developing the next generation of products targeting clinical nutrition and consumer healthcare.

Mr Bruhn has significant experience working within the medical nutrition, VMS and meal replacement categories, across multiple channels.

Mr Bruhn says:

“I am delighted to contribute to the journey of taking HBC to the next level, particularly given the acceleration of business in Asia, China and across the ANZ region. I believe there is a market need for new clinically backed sources of nutrition, and the specialty ingredients from Hofseth BioCare fill that gap.

HBC has developed a unique portfolio of bioactive ingredients called OmeGo®, ProGo®, NT-II™ and PetGo®, derived from salmon, that are backed by science and are fully sustainable, ensuring that the whole salmon is fully utilized. For example, OmeGo®, unlike regular highly processed Omega 3 fish oils, is a full spectrum salmon oil containing all the Omega fatty acids found in fresh whole fish, is 100% natural and proven to be more absorbable with clinical evidence to support anti-inflammation, supports heart health & has anti-allergy benefits. These ingredients will ensure differentiation in large product categories that are craving for innovation. I look forward to help putting them into leading brands.”

For further information, please contact:

James Berger, CCO at Hofseth BioCare ASA

Phone: +41 79 950 1034

E-mail: jb@hofsethbiocare.no

About Hofseth BioCare ASA:

HBC is a Norwegian consumer and pet health company founded on the core values of sustainability, optimal utilization of natural resources and full traceability. It upcycles the side streams of the salmon industry by taking fresh filleted salmon and converting it from a waste product into ingredients to improve human and pet health.

These ingredients are ProGo®, a mix of bioactive peptides and collagen, OmeGo®, a whole salmon oil, with all the fatty acid fractions contained in fish, and CalGo® / NT-II® salmon bone powder containing calcium hydroxyapatite and undenatured collagen for bone and joint health.

HBC places scientific evidence at the forefront which has led to important academic partnerships and the identification of unique health benefits. This includes the demonstration of improved iron metabolism by boosting the body's ability to take up and use iron resulting in increased energy and vitality with ProGo® as well as the activation of the GLP-1 receptor with fat reduction in overweight adults. OmeGo® has shown important immune health benefits including recovery from viral infection and improved respiratory health and sleep in adults troubled by particulate matter pollution. Finally, CalGo® has shown both bone and joint health benefits to support healthy ageing and active lifestyles.

This work has also resulted in the granting of a number of patents protecting these discoveries. It has also led to the discovery of potential therapeutics and HBC has spun out a biotech-focused company, HBC Immunology (HBCI) has raised external finance, and the lead program is in prostate cancer followed by ovarian cancer. A separate molecule is targeted as an oral, steroid-sparing therapy for asthma. HBC's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, London, Zürich, Los Angeles and Palo Alto.

HBC is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker "HBC".

