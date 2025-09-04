Green Building Materials Global Markets, 2024-2025 & 2025-2030 with Holcim, Saint-Gobain, China National Building Material Co, Kingspan, and Owens Corning Dominating

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Building Materials: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for green building materials is expected to grow from $368.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $708.9 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.





Green building materials are designed to minimize resource consumption, lower carbon emissions, and promote healthier living environments throughout a building's lifecycle. These materials generally include low-carbon cement, recycled or green steel, reclaimed wood, bio-based insulation, solar-integrated materials, and high-performance glazing systems. Green building materials play a critical role in reducing environmental impact and supporting global climate goals.

The green building materials market is primarily driven by growing public awareness of sustainable development, stringent environmental regulations, and government-backed green building certification programs, such as LEED, the Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM), and the WELL Building Standard. Government initiatives have further accelerated the global adoption of green building materials. The EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), phased in since 2023, places tariffs on carbon-intensive imports, creating market advantages for lower-carbon materials.



Market Dynamics



The dynamics of the global market for green building materials are characterized by a combination of regulatory, economic, technological, and environmental factors, collectively transforming the construction industry. The international push for carbon neutrality has led governments to enforce strict building codes and environmental standards. For instance, the EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive mandates using energy-efficient materials.

At the same time, the U.S. Green Building Council promotes building certification, creating strong incentives for developers to use green materials. The potential of green building materials in the construction industry is immense, with developers and builders seeking solutions that enhance energy efficiency, indoor air quality, and resource conservation. Stakeholders favor buildings that incorporate sustainable features, such as VOC-free paints, smart glass windows, and green roofing systems that enhance building performance and lower operational costs.

Report Scope



This report provides an analysis of the global market for green building materials, incorporating the latest data, trends, and market projections. Green building materials minimize their environmental impact throughout their life cycle, prioritizing sustainability, durability, and health by using natural or recycled resources. The U.S. Green Building Council defines these as environmentally preferable products under its Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification program.



This report focuses on the building type, application, and product aspects of green building materials. Forecast growth rates are based on expected industry capacity additions, feedback from key industry suppliers, revenue reported by major companies, and anticipated regulatory updates.

Data from major green building material associations, including the World Green Building Council, the Indian Green Building Council, the Green Building Initiative, the U.S. Green Building Council, the Alliance for Sustainable Building Products, the German Green Building Association, and the Canada Green Building Council, were used to anticipate market dynamics and further triangulate the market size.

