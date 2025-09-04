MEXC Concludes "MEXC Win: Blazing Arena" Futures Tournament with Top Team Winning $120,000 Prize





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has successfully concluded its MEXC Win: Blazing Arena futures trading tournament. The competition, which ran from August 12 to September 2 (UTC), attracted 84,125 registered participants, culminating in the top team claiming a $120,000 prize from the tournament’s substantial prize pool.

The tournament demonstrated strong engagement across MEXC's global trading community, with 507 teams competing in the final leaderboard rankings. This competitive field showcased the event's appeal to traders worldwide. Notably, the tournament achieved significant growth compared to MEXC's previous team competition in April, with registration numbers up 22%. The number of formed teams surpassed April's final count within just five days of the competition launch.

Building on its reputation for innovative trading experiences, the tournament featured both team and individual reward mechanisms, with individual challenges including the Daily Lucky Wheel, Daily Checkpoint Challenge, and Leaderboard Challenge. The tournament's flexible structure allowed participants to form and adjust teams throughout an extended registration period, accommodating various trading strategies and preferences.

The overwhelming success of MEXC Win: Blazing Arena reinforces MEXC's commitment to empowering traders and advancing the cryptocurrency ecosystem through innovative competition formats. MEXC will continue to provide diverse and premium trading experiences for different types of traders through such innovative events.

