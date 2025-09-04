Inventus Discovers New Gold-Bearing Channel With Thickest Intercept to Date at the Pardo Gold Project

TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from its Phase 2 drilling program at the 100%-owned Pardo Gold Project, located 65 km northeast of Sudbury, Ontario. The results include the thickest zone of gold-bearing conglomerate reef intersected to date, further confirming the expansion potential of gold mineralization at Pardo.

Highlights

Hole PD-25-87, starting at a depth of 32 metres, intersected 6.47 metres of 2.16 gpt gold including 2.65 metres of 3.87 gpt gold and a high-grade core returning 0.85 metres of 9.41 gpt gold .





of including of and a high-grade core returning of . This 35-metre step-out to the northwest, intersected the thickest gold-bearing conglomerate reef at Pardo to date and represents the discovery of a new channel of gold mineralization that remains open for drill testing.





Drilling Update

Phase 2 drilling has successfully extended gold mineralization to the northwest beyond the existing footprint (Figure 1). Hole PD-25-87 returned 6.47 metres of 2.16 gpt gold, including 2.65 metres of 3.87 gpt gold (Figure 2), a record thickness for Pardo, more than three times the typical 2-metre average. This exceptional intersection provides further evidence of stacked, flat-lying and laterally continuous gold reefs and represents the discovery of a new channelized zone that remains open for expansion. Importantly, this intercept occurs 400 metres south of a historic grab sample that assayed 86.5 gpt gold (1), highlighting the broader exploration potential to the north and the opportunity to expand mineralization well beyond the current drilling footprint.

These results also complement the Company’s ongoing 45,000-tonne bulk sampling program, where initial grade-control drilling has already returned grades above expectations. Together, bulk sampling will demonstrate project economics, grade reconciliation and potential cash flow, alongside step-out drilling, provide immediate validation of near-term mining potential while establishing a scalable model for future low-cost, near-surface mining. These efforts create a clear pathway to resource growth and long-term value creation for shareholders.

Wesley Whymark, President and Head of Exploration comments: “Intersecting the thickest gold-bearing reef we’ve ever seen in drill hole PD-25-87 is not only a strong validation of our geological model, but also a clear demonstration that these reefs can develop exceptional thickness with high-grade zones over a continuous mineralized horizon. This discovery opens up a new channel of mineralization to the northwest, giving us an exciting new area for follow-up drilling and reinforcing the potential scale of Pardo as a low-cost, near-surface gold project. These results continue to strengthen our confidence in the project’s ability to deliver meaningful growth and value for shareholders.”

For further information visit www.inventusmining.com, or contact:

Mr. Wesley Whymark

President and Head of Exploration

Inventus Mining Corp.

E-mail: wesley@inventusmining.com

Phone: 705-822-3005

Figure 1. Plan map illustrating the location of Phase 2 drill holes. Lidar and simplified geology background with gold grade (gpt Au) of the approximately 2-metre-thick flat-lying gold-bearing reef at the Pardo Gold Project.





Figure 2. Core photo of 6.47 metre boulder conglomerate zone in drill hole PD-25-87 illustrating gold grades.

Table 1. Phase 2 Drilling Assay Highlights.

Drill Hole From

(metres) To

(metres) Interval1

(metres) Gold Grade

(gpt) PD-25-87 32.35 38.82 6.47 2.16 Including 32.35 35.00 2.65 3.87 Including 34.15 35.00 0.85 9.41 PD-25-88 34.10 35.96 1.86 0.59 Including 34.60 35.00 0.40 2.08 PD-25-89 No Significant Value PD-25-90 37.00 39.10 2.10 1.03 Including 38.00 39.10 1.10 1.89

1Interval width is approximate true thickness. Mineralization has a flat to 5-degree dip and all holes were drilled vertically with an inclination of -90 degrees.

Table 2. Details of phase 2 drill hole locations reported in this press release.

Drill Hole Inclination

(Degrees) Length

(metres) Easting (UTM) Northing (UTM) PD-25-87 -90 48.00 556021 5183530 PD-25-88 -90 42.50 555989 5183531 PD-25-89 -90 41.00 555990 5183498 PD-25-90 -90 46.00 555991 5183456



About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. We have a 100% interest in our principal assets the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project located northeast of Sudbury. The Pardo Gold Project is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery in North America. Inventus has approximately 204 million common shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Inventus’ President and Head of Exploration, Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Technical Information

Drill core samples collected by Inventus and described in this news release were subject to a variety of QA/QC protocols. PQ Size drill core was placed in core boxes by the contracted drill crew and then transported by Inventus personnel to a secure processing facility in Sudbury, Ontario. The core was then reviewed with core metreage blocks checked to verify core integrity, recovery and geologically logged with samples marked. Whole core samples were then photographed and inserted into a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. Certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of no less than 10%. Samples were then transported in secure sealed bags with security tags for preparation and assay by MSA Labs in Val d’Or, Quebec. All samples reported were crushed in their entirety to 80% passing 2 mm. A subsample comprising 2 kg was riffle split and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns (-200 mesh). The 2kg pulverized subsample is then riffle split into one 300- to 500-g jar for gold analysis by PhotonAssay. MSA Labs is an ISO 17025:2017 accredited geochemical testing laboratory.

Historical Exploration Reference

(1) Whymark, W., 2015, Inventus Mining Assessment Report: 2014 Stripping, Trenching, Channel Sampling, Bulk Sampling, Differential GSP Survey, Geological Mapping, Prospecting, Pardo and Clement Townships, Pardo Property, Report 20000014341, Ontario Ministry of Mines.

Forward-Looking Statements

