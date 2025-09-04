Nusano Announces September Conference Schedule

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, a leader in advanced isotope and energy technologies, today announced its September conference schedule. Nusano CEO Chris Lowe will participate in panel discussions and company leadership will be available for one-on-one meetings. To request a meeting, contact info@nusano.com.
All times local
Oppenheimer’s Third Annual Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Therapies in Oncology Summit
|WHO:
|Chris Lowe, CEO, Nusano
|WHAT:
|Panel Discussion – Isotope Supply
|WHEN:
|10:50 a.m., September 11, 2025
|WHERE:
|New York
Utah Energy Week
|WHO:
|Chris Lowe, CEO, Nusano
|WHAT:
|The Nuclear Energy Opportunity – Plenary Panel
|WHEN:
|9:30 a.m. – 10:20 a.m., September 16, 2025
|WHERE:
|University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah
Rothschild & Co and Redburn Atlantic 2025 Radiopharma Conference
|WHO:
|Chris Lowe, CEO, Nusano
|WHAT:
|One-on-One Meetings
|WHEN:
|September 26, 2025
|WHERE:
|New York
About Nusano
Nusano is a privately held physics company working to stabilize supply chains, advance American national security by reducing dependency on foreign supply, and enable once-in-a-generation innovations in fields ranging from healthcare to nuclear energy. The company is commercializing platform technologies for radioisotope production, stable isotope enrichment, and advanced separation techniques. Together, these proprietary systems and methods are poised to supply the fight against cancer, fuel the nuclear renaissance, and deliver critical minerals for the modern world. For more, visit nusano.com.
Contacts:
- Media: Scott Larrivee, Nusano, 608-345-6629, scott.larrivee@nusano.com
- Investor Relations: Joyce Allaire, LifeSci Advisors, LLC, 212-915-2569, jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com