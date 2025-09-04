AeroChamber2Go® Valved Holding Chamber Now Available at Walmart Pharmacy: A Game-Changer for On-the-Go Inhaler Users

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monaghan Medical is proud to announce the AeroChamber2Go® Valved Holding Chamber (VHC) is now available at 4,400 Walmart Pharmacy locations across the United States. Available by prescription, this innovative chamber is set to redefine how people effectively manage their inhaler therapy while outside the home.

The AeroChamber2Go® VHC combines this proven therapeutic benefit with a sleek, portable design that functions as both a secure storage container and a discreet treatment accessory, enabling users to manage their respiratory health with greater confidence in any setting.

The AeroChamber2Go® VHC not only functions as a secure storage container for the inhaler, but also features a modern, discreet design that blends seamlessly into everyday life. Having the functionality of a medical device without looking like one makes it ideal for users who value the convenience of using a chamber accessory with their inhalers – without the stigma.

Proper inhaler technique with chamber assistance is essential for optimal medication delivery and symptom control. By reducing medication waste and improving compliance to inhaler therapy, devices like the AeroChamber2Go® VHC can help patients achieve better therapeutic outcomes while potentially reducing overall healthcare costs associated with poor asthma and COPD management.

Chambers like this are clinically proven to help users receive the intended dose of their inhaler medication and avoid errors associated with inhaler use alone. Avoiding medication waste is especially important to achieve symptom control and reduce overall healthcare costs.

“We listened to our users and created a product that meets their real-world needs,” said William Seitz, President – Monaghan Medical. “This is more than just a chamber, it’s a solution for people who want to take control of their respiratory health.”

Monaghan Medical Corporation, headquartered in Plattsburgh, New York (USA), is a leader in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of respiratory devices including the AEROCHAMBER® Brand of Valved Holding Chambers, AEROECLIPSE® II BAN® Nebulizer, AEROBIKA® OPEP device, and the newly released AEROCHAMBER2GO® Chamber.

Patients interested in the AeroChamber2Go® should consult with their healthcare provider or speak directly with their local Walmart pharmacist about obtaining a prescription. The device is compatible with most standard metered-dose inhalers.

For more information, visit www.monaghanmed.com or speak to your local Walmart pharmacist.

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2143cfb8-85ab-4544-b88a-36494a03642b

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe252936-a382-43f4-843b-3b60482eb3d0