Dragonfly Energy Secures Patent for Wakespeed® Charge Control Technology

RENO, Nev., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), an industry leader in energy storage and maker of Battle Born Batteries®, today announced it has secured U.S. Patent No. 12,403,782 for its Wakespeed® Charge Control technology. The newly issued patent addresses the transfer of power from a towing vehicle to a trailer for the purpose of charging onboard batteries — an innovation that expands the Company’s intellectual property portfolio and bolsters its position in advanced power systems.

Historically, vehicle-to-trailer charging has been limited to a few hundred watts through standard 12V connectors, insufficient for replenishing larger modern lithium battery systems. Dragonfly Energy’s patented Wakespeed Charge Control technology scales this capability to kilowatt levels at higher voltages (such as 48V and beyond), while incorporating safety features that prevent electrical arcs, protect equipment, and ensure reliable operation during connection, disconnection, or unexpected interruptions.

“We believe this patent reinforces our competitive position by protecting technology that enables safe, efficient integration of batteries, alternators, and charging systems,” said Dr. Denis Phares, chief executive officer of Dragonfly Energy. “It highlights how we are expanding from batteries into full power system solutions across multiple industries.”

The patent builds on Dragonfly Energy’s expertise in system-level integration by ensuring high-power transfer occurs safely and reliably across power system components.

With approximately 100 patents filed, pending, or granted, Dragonfly Energy continues to expand its intellectual property portfolio, reinforcing its competitive advantage and creating opportunities for technology adoption across OEM platforms.

For more information about Dragonfly Energy and its innovative energy solutions, visit DragonflyEnergy.com.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy's patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit investors.dragonflyenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Battle Born Batteries with Dragonfly IntelLigence, the Company's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. If any of these risks materialize or any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

