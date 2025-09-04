Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Agilon, Albany International, Fluor, and Telix and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL), Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN), Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR), and Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL)

On August 4, 2025, Agilon Health, Inc. announced that its President, Chief Executive Officer, and Board Director, Steven Sell, had resigned from all positions. The Company also released its second-quarter 2025 financial results and withdrew its previously issued full-year 2025 earnings guidance. These disclosures came as a surprise to the market, and the Company’s share price fell by more than 27% in after-hours trading. The investigation focuses on whether Agilon failed to disclose information material to investors, specifically regarding the timing, circumstances, or implications of its leadership transition and guidance withdrawal, despite prior public statements, thereby potentially violating federal securities laws.

Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN)

On July 30, 2025, Albany issued a press release reporting its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Among other items, Albany reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.57, missing consensus estimates by $0.16. The Company's President and Chief Executive officer said that the financial results "lagged our expectations," citing the impact of "certain timing and operational issues[.]" On this news, Albany's stock price fell $16.77 per share, or 23.63%, to close at $54.19 per share on July 31, 2025.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

On August 1, 2025, Fluor reported quarterly earnings below expectations with revenue adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share on revenue of $3.98 billion missing street estimates of 55 cents per share on $4.51 billion revenue. The company pointed to difficulties in "three long-standing infrastructure projects and a shift in expected capital spending from some clients." As a result of the setbacks Fluor also slashed their full year guide, cutting earnings expectations to $1.95 - $2.15 per share, down from the higher and wider $2.25 to $2.75 previously guided.

Following this news, Fluor's stock price fell by $16.40 per share to open at $40.37 per share.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX)

On July 22, 2025, Telix disclosed receipt of a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, "seeking various documents and information primarily relating to the Company's disclosures regarding the development of the Company's prostate cancer therapeutic candidates." On this news, Telix's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $1.70 per ADR, or 10.44%, to close at $14.58 per ADR on July 23, 2025.

