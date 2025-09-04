Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Praxis, Align, Lantheus, and Spirit and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX), Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN), Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH), and Spirit Aviation Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FLYY). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

On August 4, 2025, Praxis issued a press release reporting its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Among other items, Praxis disclosed mid-stage study results for its anti-seizure medication vormatrigine. The Company reported that 36 of 61 patients experienced treatment-emergent adverse events, and that almost one in four participants discontinued the study.

On this news, Praxis's stock price fell $3.00 per share, or 5.55%, to close at $51.09 per share on August 4, 2025.

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Align announced its Q2 2025 financial results on July 30, 2025. The Company missed both analyst expectations and its own guidance on revenue. The Company lowered its Q3 revenue guidance and full year growth expectations. Based on these facts, the Company’s shares dropped by almost 37% on the next day.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

On August 6, 2025, Lantheus announced disappointing second quarter 2025 results, revealing earnings-per-share ("EPS") and revenue figures that missed expectations. In addition, the Company lowered its full year 2025 revenue guidance from $1.550 billion - $1.585 billion to $1.475 billion - $1.51 billion and its full year 2025 adjusted fully diluted EPS guidance from $6.60 - $6.70 per share to $5.50 - $5.70 per share. During an earnings call held that same day, Lantheus's Chief Executive Officer cited intensified pricing pressure in the PSMA PET market and a conscious decision to walk away from volume at certain accounts to protect long-term franchise value. In addition, the Company's Chief Financial Officer stated that "consolidated net revenue for the second quarter was $378 million, a decrease of 4.1%. Radiopharmaceutical oncology currently PYLARIFY contributed $250.6 million of sales, down 8.3%, lower than previously expected."

On this news, Lantheus's stock price fell $20.76 per share, or 28.58%, to close at $51.87 per share on August 6, 2025.

Spirit Aviation Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FLYY)

On August 11, 2025, Spirit disclosed in a regulatory filing that "there is substantial doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern within 12 months[.]" The Company cited, among other things, "adverse market conditions" and "minimum liquidity covenants in the Company's debt obligations and credit card processing agreement [that] require financial results to improve at a rate faster than what the Company is currently anticipating." Following this news, Spirit's stock price dropped $1.44 per share, or 40.68%, to close at $2.10 on August 12, 2025.

