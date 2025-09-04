Alignment Health Earns Spot on Newsweek’s World’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2025 List for Third Consecutive Year

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health has been recognized as one of Newsweek’s World’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the third consecutive year. Presented in collaboration with Statista, the award honors companies that earn high levels of trust across three core pillars: customer trust, investor trust and employee trust.

“This recognition is meaningful because it comes down to trust – something our members place in us every day,” said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Health. “Being honored by Newsweek for the third straight year shows that our approach to Medicare Advantage is working: putting seniors first, providing care they need and deserve, and ensuring peace of mind for them and their families.”

Since its founding, Alignment has demonstrated consistent growth, frequently achieving industry-leading membership increases. Today, it serves more than 223,000 members across five states: Arizona, California, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas. In addition to being named one of the most trustworthy companies globally, Alignment has earned high marks for high-quality care and member satisfaction, with 100% of its members enrolled in plans rated 4 stars or higher, and a 4.9 out of 5-star Google rating.

Additional recent accolades include:

2025 Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA) Laura Cranston Excellence Award

2025 Senior Choice Gold Award (California, Nevada and North Carolina)

2025 U.S. News & World Report Best Insurance Company (Arizona, California, Nevada and North Carolina)

These awards reflect not only the company’s leadership in Medicare Advantage but also its increasing influence in shaping the future of the industry. In July 2025, Alignment was invited to testify before the U.S. House Ways and Means Health and Oversight subcommittees, where it outlined how its model delivers affordable, high-quality care and serves as an example of Medicare Advantage done right.

About the Award

The World’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2025 list was dev eloped by Newsweek and Statista using a rigorous methodology that included a review of public companies with revenue above US$500 million across 20 target countries. Companies were evaluated through surveys of more than 65,000 respondents who rated them on customer trust, investor trust and employee trust. Additionally, an analysis of over 500,000 public mentions across multiple media channels was conducted, measuring companies in four areas: number of mentions, sentiment, vitality and reach.

For the full list of Newsweek’s World’s Most Trustworthy Companies in 2025, visit Newsweek.com .

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.