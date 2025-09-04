Beyond Oil Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreements in Four European Countries with Pilpel Hungary Kft.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BUDAPEST, Hungary, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilpel Hungary Kft. (“Pilpel”), a leading European culinary and food distribution company based in Hungary, and Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (Frankfurt: UH9) (“Beyond Oil”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, today announced a set of exclusive distribution agreements (the “Distribution Agreements”) whereby Pilpel Hungary Kft. (“Pilpel”) has become the authorized exclusive distributor of the Beyond Oil product in Hungary, Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia (collectively, the “Territories”).

Key Terms of the Distribution Agreements

Exclusive rights: Effective as of September 4, 2025, Pilpel will market, sell, and distribute Beyond Oil’s product to the foodservice industry on an exclusive basis within the Territories for an initial five-year term through December 31, 2030, with automatic renewal options tied to minimum purchase requirements. The exclusivity does not apply to international or global chain customers.

Initial order: Pilpel has placed an order for one container totaling 10,800 kg, fulfilling its 2025 minimum commitment.

Annual commitments: Pilpel must purchase a minimum of 75,600 kg in 2026, with required volumes increasing significantly throughout the term in order to maintain its exclusive rights.

Royalty payments: Pilpel will pay Beyond Oil an annual royalty equal to 5% of total sales of the Beyond Oil product to end user customers in the Territories.

Dedicated leadership team: To ensure strong execution, Pilpel has appointed a leadership team to manage the partnership:

Rafi Orel - Project CEO: An executive CEO with more than 30 years of experience leading organizations such as president of Osem USA (owned by Nestle) and CEO of Tali Grapes.

Regina Boros - Managing Director, Pilpel Hungary Kft.: A marketing and creative professional with international experience in agencies and venture capital. Regina has organized major gastro festivals and successfully contributed to the launch of multiple innovative food startups.

Péter Határ - Project Manager: A former restaurant manager with deep expertise in restaurant operations, strategy, and food delivery business models.



Pilpel Hungary Kft., the region’s leading fruit and vegetable wholesaler, currently supplies more than 1,000 foodservice accounts in Hungary and is actively expanding operations across Central Europe. Leveraging its established sales organization, broad product portfolio serving restaurants, quick-service chains, hotels, catering companies, and more, as well as its reliable logistics network, Pilpel will introduce the Beyond Oil product to customers across the Territories.

As part of our extensive due diligence of Pilpel we have met with their leadership and field sales team, toured their logistics facilities and engaged with several of their customers.

The Distribution Agreements reflect Beyond Oil’s objective to align with exclusive strategic partners that are well positioned to deliver sustainable long-term growth as we continue to scale across Europe.

“Pilpel’s rollout of our solution across four European countries, encompassing leading companies across the food service, QSR, and other industries, is a validation of our technology and our value proposition,” said Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil. “We are excited to be partnering with a European culinary leader that prioritizes food quality, health, sustainability and safety for its valued customers, and we look forward to working closely with the entire Pilpel team leadership to rapidly and efficiently scale distribution across their European network.”

“Just as Beyond Oil conducted thorough due diligence on Pilpel, we also invested significant effort in evaluating this partnership,” said Doodi Hazut, CEO of Pilpel. “Our team visited Beyond Oil’s facilities in Israel, met with their leadership, engaged with long-time customers of the product, and met with Fandango, Beyond Oil’s exclusive distributor in Israel. Through this process, we gained a clear understanding of what it takes to be a successful Beyond Oil partner. We share the same values and are inspired to join their vision of creating healthier and more sustainable frying for people and the planet.”

Rafi Orel, Project CEO, commented, “We are excited to join the Beyond oil family and believe Pilpel is well positioned to bring a sustainable long-term growth of Beyond Oil’s product across our territories.”

About Pilpel Hungary Kft.

Pilpel is a leading European culinary and food distribution company based in Budapest, Hungary. With unparalleled variety and quality in its extensive product catalogue, including succulent fruits, crisp vegetables and fragrant herbs, Pilpel’s carefully curated selection offers everything its customers need to elevate their culinary creations to new heights. With over 700 meticulously sourced products, each item undergoes rigorous quality control to ensure freshness and flavor. For more information, visit: https://pilpelhungary.com.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company with over 15 years of dedication to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, reduce costs for food service companies and improve sustainability. The Company’s patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil’s solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools and military facilities. Beyond Oil's product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please visit: www.beyondoil.co.

Contact:

Adi Olesker

Global VP, Investor Relations

Phone: +972 50-694-2517

adio@beyondoil.co

ICR, LLC.

Reed Anderson

Michael Wolfe

Phone: 646-277-1260

BeyondOil@icrinc.com