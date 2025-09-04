Kane Biotech to Present revyve® Clinical Data at Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall Conference

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) (“Kane Biotech”, “Kane” or the “Company”) today announces that Interim Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Robert Huizinga, will be presenting at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (“SAWC”) Fall conference taking place from September 3-6, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

US FDA 510(k) cleared revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray

SAWC is a multidisciplinary community of wound care professionals — including physicians, nurses, podiatrists, physical therapists, researchers, administrators and wound care companies — that share the latest evidence-based practices, clinical innovations, and research aimed at improving outcomes in wound management.

Two presentations are being given at this meeting:

1. Clinical Use of a Novel Thermo-reversible Antimicrobial Wound Gel to Fill Deep Cavity Wounds and Reduce Pain and Exudate Levels

In this case study, revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel was used on a two-year old non-healing Stage 4 sacral ulcer and a pain score of 10/10 in an elderly patient. Previous treatment included daily dressing changes using silver-based antimicrobial agents, gelling fibre wound fillers. This was a deep cavity wound requiring a thermoreversible gel to cover all of the wound surface. Use of revyve and daily dressing changes resulted in pain scores of 0, and wound size was decreased over three weeks. A reduction in Klebsiella pneumonia cultures was noted over the course of treatment. The patient remained on dressing changes with revyve over the two-month course of the study.

2. Vibrational Debridement with a Novel Thermo-reversible Antimicrobial Wound Gel Turns a Non-healing Venous Leg Ulcer (VLU) to a Healing VLU

In this case study, revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel along with a vibrational debridement tool was used on an elderly female with a two-year old non-healing venous leg ulcer. This was a full thickness wound with slough, eschar and necrotic tissue present, alongside granulation tissue. Pain score was 5/10. Pain levels decreased with dressing changes, with the patient reporting a score of 0 from Week three onward. The wound showed progressive healing with a wound size reduction of 60% over eight weeks, along with decreased discharge.

Kane’s US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) cleared revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and Wound Gel Spray products will be exhibited at the conference. Dr. Huizinga will also be meeting with potential US distributors.

About Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V: KNE)

Kane Biotech is developing novel wound care treatments that disrupt biofilms and transform healing outcomes. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds which results in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyve® addresses both biofilms and wound bacteria. revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray are US FDA 510(k) cleared. revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel is Health Canada approved. To learn more about revyve, visit revyvegel.com or revyvegel.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar+.ca. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

