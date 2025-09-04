IBN Announces Latest Episode of The BioMedWire Podcast Featuring Robert Thast, CEO of Izotropic Corp.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The BioMedWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

To begin the interview, Thast discussed Izotropic’s mission: commercializing its FDA-aligned IzoView Breast CT Imaging System to close critical gaps in early cancer detection.

“Screening is the first line of defense; it’s where lives are saved or not. Current standard of care misses a lot of cancers and is not particularly good at finding aggressive cancers in the early stages. With our Breast CT technology, we can see cancers as small as 2 millimeters. Current standard of care is 11 millimeters average. That’s a big difference—between 12 and 18 months earlier—which could mean the difference between finding it and treating it or having it get past the point of no return.”

Thast also spoke to Izotropic’s intellectual property strategy, competitive outlook, and long-term positioning in the imaging space.

“We have recently announced an AI development and capability that no one else has and may never have. We expect this technology will become increasingly accepted over time, and the majors will have to get involved if they intend to maintain their market share… In terms of protecting our position, we have a portfolio of patents, trade secrets, and products… The majors are certainly going to have the muscle to get in the game — there’s no question about that. I think it’d be a lot less expensive for them to buy something like IzoView, and I expect that’s what will happen as we move forward. We believe we will be a takeover target.”

He then outlined Izotropic’s commercialization strategy, including a phased rollout in Europe and the U.S., supported by clinical validation and significant early demand.

“From a revenue standpoint, our launch will be focused primarily on selling to hospitals, medical facilities, and imaging clinics. Those will be focused on the EU first, followed by the United States… Between the U.S. and Europe, you’re looking at almost 50% of the world market for one of these devices… The FDA study is a clear mandate. If we secure FDA approval, really the world is wide open to us.”

About Izotropic

