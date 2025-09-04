Rocket Doctor Is Now In-Network for Aetna in New York State for Medicare and Commercial Health Insurance

Rocket Doctor is now in-network with Aetna, having been fully credentialed for Medicare and Commercial insurance in New York State.





Aetna is one of the nation’s largest health insurers, covering 39 million members across 16 states.





Aetna members in New York now have in-network access to Rocket Doctor’s providers and digital health platform, including urgent care, chronic disease management, preventive and mental health services.





Rocket Doctor is already active in New York through its partnership with EngageWell IPA and the CVS Health Foundation’s Healthy Aging Program.





Credentialing strengthens Rocket Doctor AI’s U.S. market presence and mission to improve healthcare access, affordability and equity.

New York, NY , Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Rocket Doctor AI”) today announced that doctors using its wholly-owned digital health platform and marketplace, Rocket Doctor Inc., are now in-network with Aetna in New York State, having been fully credentialed for Medicare and commercial plans.

This milestone expands Rocket Doctor’s ability to provide in-network care to Aetna members throughout the state. By combining urgent care, primary care and mental health, alongside connected medical devices and proprietary software, Rocket Doctor delivers high-quality care virtually that is both affordable and accessible, especially for patients on Medicaid and Medicare, and in rural and underserved communities.

“Being credentialed with Aetna in New York is an exciting step forward in our journey to make healthcare more accessible and equitable,” said Dr. William Cherniak, Chief Executive Officer of Rocket Doctor Inc. “Aetna members across the state can now benefit from Rocket Doctor’s digital-first approach to care, which empowers physicians and reduces barriers for patients. This milestone builds on our active partnerships in New York and reinforces our commitment to transforming healthcare delivery for the better.”

Rocket Doctor’s programs include urgent care, chronic disease management, preventive health and mental health services, enabling patients to see licensed physicians from home. With in-network status, Aetna members in New York can access these services with lower out-of-pocket costs and greater convenience.

Rocket Doctor is also active in New York through its partnership with EngageWell IPA and the CVS Health Foundation, which launched the Healthy Aging Program earlier this year. The pilot initiative provides free, virtual health screenings for adults over 60 in New York City, including assessments for heart health, cognitive function and mental health, along with personalized follow-up support from community health workers. The program, backed by $1 million in CVS Health Foundation funding, is designed to help older adults age with confidence, care and convenience.

Rocket Doctor AI continues to expand its payer and health system partnerships across North America. As part of this growth, the company also announced that its new U.S. over-the-counter (OTC) ticker symbol is AIRDF.

Further, the Company has granted 64,896 restricted share units (“RSUs”) and 16,224 stock options (“Options”) to a consultant of Rocket Doctor Inc., the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary. The Options are each exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.67 per share for a period of three years from the grant date and vest over a one-year term. The RSUs are valid for a term of three years and vest over a one-year term. The Options and RSUs are subject to the terms of the Company’s equity plans and applicable securities law hold periods.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 300 MDs to provide care to more than 700,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.



By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.



