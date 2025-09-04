Stran & Company to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Quincy, MA, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc. ("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWAG) (NASDAQ: SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced that the management of Stran will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 8-10, 2025 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Stran’s presentation will be available on-demand to registered attendees via the conference platform beginning Friday, September 5, 2025 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community throughout the conference in New York City. To request a meeting, please contact SWAG@crescendo-ir.com.

About Stran

For over 30 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s expectations regarding synergies from its acquired businesses, its financial position and operating performance, its expectations regarding its business initiatives, the Company’s expectations about its operating performance, trends in its business, the effectiveness of its growth strategies, its market opportunity, and demand for its products and services in general. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

SWAG@crescendo-ir.com

Press Contact:

Howie Turkenkopf

press@stran.com

