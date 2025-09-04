PathAI Expands Clinical Leadership - Announcing Partnerships with Mindpeak, Stratipath, and Primaa

BOSTON, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathAI, a global leader in AI-powered digital pathology solutions and the developer of the market-leading AISight Dx1 Image Management System (IMS), today announced new partnerships with three cutting-edge AI pathology innovators: Mindpeak , Stratipath , and Primaa to enable their AI products to be available through the AISight Dx IMS. This strategic expansion underscores PathAI’s commitment to delivering validated digital pathology workflows in Europe; further reinforcing its commitment to offering the most versatile, reliable, and interoperable IMS on the market.

Mindpeak’s 11 CE-IVD-marked AI portfolio spans breast cancer (HER2, ER, PR, Ki-67) and lung PD-L1, complemented by RUO assays for prostate and other tumor types - all accessible through PathAI’s platform to enable standardized biomarker quantification.

Stratipath provides the first CE-IVD marked AI-based solution for prognostic risk profiling of breast cancer using routine histopathology slides.

Primaa, specializing in AI-guided tools for dermatopathology and breast pathology, now delivers seamless integration into AISight Dx for high-throughput diagnostic accuracy.

“With these partnerships, PathAI continues to build the most comprehensive CE-IVD digital pathology ecosystem,” said Andy Beck, MD, PhD, Co-founder and CEO of PathAI. “Our expanded AI portfolio now including Mindpeak, Stratipath, and Primaa brings validated algorithms directly into the hands of pathologists via AISight Dx, accelerating adoption and reinforcing trust in digital workflows.”

Through AISight Dx, pathologists will benefit from:

AI-powered overlays and CE-IVD algorithm results , embedded directly into diagnostic case review workflows.

, embedded directly into diagnostic case review workflows. Seamless integration with laboratory and hospital IT systems via AISight Link - a secure, open API.

with laboratory and hospital IT systems via AISight Link - a secure, open API. A clinically endorsed algorithm catalog, including tools for biomarker quantification, tissue classification, and diagnostic decision support.





For more information about PathAI, AISight Dx, or the expanding algorithm catalog, please contact digital.dx@pathai.com or visit pathai.com.

1 AISight® Dx is CE‑IVD–marked for primary diagnosis in the EEA, UK, and Switzerland and FDA-cleared for primary diagnosis in the US.

About the Partners

Mindpeak is the leading company in AI-powered digital pathology, bridging the gap from biomarker development to clinical diagnostics. Founded in 2018, Mindpeak’s AI technology enables laboratories to extract actionable insights from H&E, IHC and mIF tissue images - ranging from subcellular biomarker quantification to predictive patient stratification. The solutions support both routine diagnostics and the translation of novel biomarkers into real-world clinical applications.

Stratipath is an AI company dedicated to revolutionising cancer treatment decisions and enhancing patient outcomes by assisting physicians in delivering optimal treatment to every patient. Stratipath’s pioneering solutions and AI-based precision diagnostic software platform transform tissue sample analysis, enabling breakthrough insights for enhanced and faster patient stratification across healthcare, clinical trials, and drug development. By expanding the reach of precision medicine, Stratipath aims to make this advanced healthcare approach accessible to a wider patient population. Founded as a spin-out of Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden, Stratipath is built upon years of groundbreaking research and development. For more information, please visit www.stratipath.com.

Primaa’s advanced platform leverages AI algorithms to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of biomarkers detection for dermatopathology and breast pathology and ultimately redefine how pathologists are approaching tissue lesions diagnosis.

About PathAI

PathAI is a leading provider of integrated AI and digital pathology solutions dedicated to transforming diagnostic accuracy and operational efficiency in pathology labs worldwide. Through innovative technologies and strategic partnerships, PathAI aims to enhance patient outcomes and drive the future of medical diagnostics. For more information, please visit pathai.com.

