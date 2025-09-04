Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Fortinet, Roblox, Soleno, and Simulations Plus and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT), Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX), Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO), and Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

On August 6, 2025, Fortinet reported disappointing second quarter 2025 financial results. In response, Investor's Business Daily quoted William Blair analyst Jonathan Ho as stating, "Investors were left confused by the company's formal statement that 40% to 50% of its accelerated firewall refresh (estimated to be a $450 million, 650,000 unit opportunity) was now completed. This is driving confusion about why Fortinet is not seeing stronger product revenue growth and billings materialize."

On this news, Fortinet's stock price fell $21.28 per share, or 22.03%, to close at $75.30 per share on August 7, 2025.

For more information on the Fortinet investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/FTNT

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

The State of Louisiana filed a lawsuit against Roblox on August 14, 2025, alleging that the Company fails to protect children from predators on its gaming platform. Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said, "Due to Roblox's lack of safety protocols, it endangers the safety of the children of Louisiana. Roblox is overrun with harmful content and child predators because it prioritizes user growth, revenue, and profits over child safety. Every parent should be aware of the clear and present danger poised to their children by Roblox so they can prevent the unthinkable from ever happening in their own home."



Following this news, Roblox's stock price fell over 6% on August 15, 2025.

For more information on the Roblox investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/RBLX

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

On August 15, 2025, Scorpion Capital ("Scorpion") published a report that described Soleno's only product, Vykat XR, as overpriced and potentially unsafe for children.

Following publication of the Scorpion report, Soleno's stock price fell $5.73 per share, or 7.41%, to close at $71.63 per share on August 15, 2025.

For more information on the Soleno investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SLNO

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

On July 14, 2025, Simulations Plus reported its financial results for its third fiscal quarter. Among other items, Simulations Plus reported sales of $20.4 million, missing the consensus estimate of $20.9 million. Simulations Plus also reported a net loss of $67.3 million and diluted loss per share of $3.35, reflecting a non-cash impairment charge of $77.2 million, compared to net income of $3.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.15 for the same period in 2024. The Company also revised its fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings guidance to $0.93 to $1.06, down from the previous guidance of $1.07 to $1.20. Simulations Plus advised investors that, in June, the Company had initiated a restructuring of its operations, including workforce reductions and cost-cutting measures, aimed at improving operational efficiency and reducing expenses.

On this news, Simulations Plus's stock price fell $4.50 per share, or 25.76%, to close at $12.97 per share on July 15, 2025.

For more information on the Simulations Plus investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SLP

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com