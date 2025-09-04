Matti Peltola appointed Director, Property Maintenance at SATO

SATO Corporation, Press release 4 September 2025 at 3:15 pm

Matti Peltola has been appointed Director, Property Maintenance at SATO, starting from 25 August 2025. The new position further strengthens SATO’s expertise in property maintenance and apartment repairs – services that have a direct impact on the everyday lives of our residents.

Peltola joined SATO from Y-Säätiö, where he has worked in recent years as a Property Manager. Previously, he has gained broad experience in the real estate and construction sectors in his roles at Caverion and YIT.

“Matti has strong technical expertise and extensive experience in property maintenance development. It's an excellent combination, and I believe that under his leadership, we will be able to further enhance the customer experience and smooth everyday life for residents living in our SATOhomes,” says Elina Vaurasalo, SATO’s Executive Vice President of Housing Business and continues: “He is also an enthusiastic and goal-oriented developer and has the ability to enhance collaboration across team boundaries. He brings a great deal of energy and new perspectives with him to SATO.”

“I’m happy to have the opportunity to join the team of professionals at SATO. After just a couple of days, I have noticed that my impression of SATO as a positive and collaborative work community is true. With my own contribution, I want to help SATO achieve its shared targets and, above all, ensure a smooth everyday life for our residents.,” Matti says.

