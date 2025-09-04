U.S. Clean Energy Market Projected to Reach $198 Billion by 2033 Driven by Record Renewable Deployments & Advancing Technologies

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - A recent report from a Clean Energy industry insider said that: “The U.S. clean energy market is thriving, driven by record renewable deployments and advancing technologies. With solar and wind energy at the forefront, the market is projected to grow further, aligning with sustainability goals and regulatory shifts. Prospects include enhanced grid modernization and increased adoption of electric vehicles and storage solutions which provide ample opportunities for the development of a clean energy market.” According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, “U.S. Clean Energy Market Type, and Application: Country Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024–2033.” the U.S. clean energy market was valued at $85.7 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $198.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2033. The report said: “Clean energy produces minimal greenhouse gas emissions, particularly carbon dioxide (CO2), during its generation and utilization. This includes renewable energy sources as well as geothermal energy, which, while controversial in some respects, produce low CO2 emissions during operation. The U.S. clean energy market expansion is profoundly influenced by policies and regulations enacted at both national and international levels. Governments worldwide have implemented measures to promote the adoption of clean energy technologies as part of broader efforts to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Policies such as renewable energy mandates, feed-in tariffs, tax incentives, and carbon pricing mechanisms foster investments in clean energy projects and create a favorable market environment. In addition, international agreements such as the Paris Agreement provide a framework for global cooperation on climate action, further incentivizing the transition to clean energy sources.” Active companies in the markets this week include: Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: GREH), Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU), SolarMax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMXT), VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR), Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN).

Allied Market Research added: “Despite the rapid growth of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power, intermittent generation remains a significant challenge for the U.S. clean energy market. The variability of sunlight and wind patterns leads to fluctuations in electricity supply, posing grid stability concerns. Energy storage technologies, such as batteries, pumped hydro storage, and thermal energy storage, are essential for mitigating intermittency by storing excess energy during periods of high generation and releasing it when demand is high. However, the inflated costs and limited scalability of current storage solutions present barriers to widespread adoption of solar and wind power generation, restraining the full potential of renewable energy integration into the grid.” It concluded: “Green building technologies represent a significant opportunity for the growth of the U.S. clean energy market. The construction and operation of buildings account for a substantial portion of global energy consumption and carbon emissions. Green building technologies aim to reduce energy consumption, improve indoor air quality, and minimize environmental impact throughout the building's lifecycle. Strategies such as passive solar design, energy-efficient HVAC systems, green roofs, and smart building automation systems are incorporated into new construction and retrofitted into existing buildings. As sustainability becomes a priority for developers, investors, and occupants, the demand for green building technologies is expected to grow, driving innovation and market expansion in this sector.”

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. Management Says Its Focused on Capturing Significant Part of California's Estimated 5 Year $50 Billion Dollar Next Clean Energy Wave

Company Plans to Speed Up the Clean Energy Sector Ahead of Projections That California Gasoline Could Top $8 Per Gallon, As A Result Of 2 Local Refineries Scheduled to Close. (Phillips 66 & Valero)

California Also Recently Announced A $55 Million Dollar State Funded Incentives for The Installation Costs for Electric Vehicle (EV) Fast Chargers at Businesses and Public Sites Across the State

- Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: GREH) ("Green Rain" or the "Company"), a renewable energy development company, today announced that it is focused on rapidly acquiring a substantial sector of California’s Estimated 5 Year $50 Billion Dollar Next Clean Energy Wave as a result of numerous industry projections that have found California gasoline prices could rise to $8.44 per gallon by the end of 2026 after the pending closure of two refineries — one-fifth of the state’s refining capacity — and the onset of new state regulations.

These two latest refinery closures would reduce the total production in California faster than in-state consumption will plausibly decline. If that happened, and nothing else changed, the result would be a severe gasoline shortage and likely an unprecedented price increase.

"These same analyst/insiders say that “The Solution” is to speed up the adoption of clean energy… and that’s exactly what we are focusing our time and resources on. The momentum is real, and it's building quickly," said Alfredo Papadakis, Chief Executive Officer of Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

An article on www.energy.ca.gov/news/2025-08/california-opens-55-million-incentive-program-expand-public-electric-vehicle said that: “The California Energy Commission (CEC) today announced the launch of the Fast Charge California Project, a $55 million incentive program offering up to 100% of the installation costs for electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers at businesses and public sites across the state. State-funded incentives are essential for the rapid and equitable expansion of California's electric vehicle charging network,” said Evan Wright, CSE’s director of EV infrastructure and operations. “This program is designed to get fast chargers in the ground…fast.”

Alfredo Papadakis, Chief Executive Officer of Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. added: “Green Rain expects to announce its first wave of post-tax-credit California projects in the coming quarter, with several additional sites under evaluation for 2025-2026 development. Investors want certainty, communities want cleaner energy, and California wants leadership," Papadakis continued. "Green Rain Energy Holdings is stepping into that role with confidence. We are not only prepared to meet this demand - we are prepared to exceed it.

With capital inflows accelerating and infrastructure in place, Green Rain is poised for a new phase of growth that will reshape its project portfolio, strengthen shareholder value, and help California achieve its ambitious clean energy goals. CONTINUED… Read this full press release and more news for Green Rain Energy at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-greh/

Other recent developments in the solar/clean energy industries of note include:

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU), a leading owner and operator of distributed solar energy assets across the United States, recently announced a multi-year agreement to sell Spruce’s Solar Renewable Energy Credits ("SRECs") in the state of New Jersey to an investment-grade energy sector counterparty that is ranked among the Fortune Global 50. The transaction is expected to generate approximately $10 million in fully-hedged revenue for Spruce through 2029. This partnership is part of a broader Spruce initiative to leverage the Company’s platform and experience to capture the benefits of our SRECs.

Chris Hayes, Chief Executive Officer of Spruce said, "We view scaling SREC registration as a low cost, low risk opportunity to generate capital-light high margin, cash flow for the Company. This transaction is another example of Spruce’s expertise in maximizing value from our assets while hedging against future price movements. The forward contract provides an important ongoing hedged revenue stream and reinforces the dependability of Spruce’s cash flow generation."

SolarMax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMXT), an integrated solar energy company, recently announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, SolarMax Renewable Energy Provider, Inc., has entered into an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreement with Longfellow BESS I LLC for a new utility-scale battery storage project in Pecos County, Texas. The contract is expected to generate revenues of approximately $127.3 million. SolarMax is purchasing an 8% interest in Longfellow BESS I LLC.

Under the agreement, SolarMax will deliver full-scope EPC services—including design, engineering, procurement, installation, construction, testing, startup, and commissioning—for a 430 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery energy storage system (BESS) and its associated high-voltage interconnection infrastructure. Project completion is expected by June 30, 2026.

“This contract represents a key step in scaling our commercial footprint in the United States and validates our strategy to diversify beyond residential solar into commercial-scale EPC services,” said David Hsu, CEO of SolarMax. “With supplier discussions nearing conclusion, we are confident in our ability to meet the project’s mid-2026 delivery timeline.”

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) recently announced it has reached agreement with Energi Holdings Limited (“Energi”) whereby Energi will proceed to secure a 51% shareholding in Tembo e-LV B.V. (“Tembo”) via a strategic PIPE investment at the previously advised total enterprise valuation of $200 million. This confirmation will now enable the resumption of Tembo’s proposed business combination with the special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) namely Cactus Acquisition Corp 1 Limited (“CCTSF”). The immediate priority will be the filing of a registration statement on Form F-4, which will subsequently reviewed by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The proposed investment by Energi is based on a total enterprise valuation for 100% of Tembo of $200 million, with the equity purchase price for the 51% stake to be derived from this enterprise valuation, adjusted for Tembo’s net debt and other customary adjustments at the time of closing. The investment is subject to completion of Tembo’s previously announced business combination agreement with Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (“CCTSF”) and customary closing conditions. VivoPower would continue to retain a significant shareholding in Tembo should the business combination be successfully consummated.

A new analysis by The Brattle Group found that Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) fleet of home batteries across California was the largest contributor to a historic distributed power plant dispatch event that delivered an average of 535 megawatts to the grid—enough to power more than half of the city of San Francisco.

Multiple distributed power plant aggregators, of which Sunrun is the largest, discharged home batteries in coordination with the California Energy Commission, the California Independent System Operator, and local utilities during a scheduled test event between 7 and 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29. The goal of the event was to prepare for anticipated need-based dispatches during heat waves in August and September.

The Brattle Group found that the output from more than 100,000 residential batteries resulted in “a visible reduction in net load” across the statewide grid when output typically is most valuable to the system.

