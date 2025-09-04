Shirofune Enhances Amazon Ads Automation with AMC Integration to Enable Lifetime Value-Based Optimization

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune , the leading platform for digital advertising automation, today announced it has enhanced its advertising automation tool by integrating with Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC)’s Amazon Ads’ data clean room. This update enables automatic optimization of Amazon ad campaigns based on predicted Lifetime Value (LTV).

Shirofune will provide reporting for metrics not available in the standard Amazon Ads interface, including New Customer Acquisition Cost, New Customer ROAS, and LTV.





“This integration with Amazon Marketing Cloud represents a major step forward in our mission to make ad automation not just easier, but smarter. By unlocking predictive metrics like Lifetime Value and New Customer ROAS, we’re helping advertisers move beyond short-term performance and optimize for real business growth,” says Mitsunaga Kikuchi, founder and CEO of Shirofune. “We built this integration to make advanced advertising analytics accessible to everyone—not just data scientists. With no complex setup, any advertiser can now take advantage of LTV-based automation with just a few clicks.”

Automated Bidding Optimization to Maximize Amazon Ads LTV

Previously, Shirofune’s automation for Amazon Ads focused on optimizing short-term ROAS that included both new and existing customers. With AMC integration, Shirofune can now optimize bids based on more meaningful indicators such as New Customer Acquisition Cost, New Customer ROAS, and predicted LTV, enabling advertisers to maximize long-term revenue from their campaigns.

Additionally, by leveraging AMC’s audience-building capabilities, Shirofune can automatically adjust bid weights to prioritize new customer acquisition and increase the share of new users. Predicted values are also calculated immediately using historical data, allowing advertisers to begin LTV-based optimization from the moment integration starts, without waiting for new values to accumulate.

Reporting on New Customer Acquisition Cost, New Customer ROAS, and Predicted LTV Now Available

Amazon Ads’ native interface currently only shows short-term ROAS that aggregates all customer types. Shirofune's AMC integration, advertisers using Shirofune can now view New Customer Acquisition Cost, New Customer ROAS or LTV additionally. These metrics within the platform’s dashboard and reports provide clearer visibility into the performance of key indicators for LTV-based advertising.





No Complex Setup Required — Anyone Can Use It Easily on Shirofune

Users are not required to know custom data processes. From the moment integration begins, Shirofune automatically fetches and matches the data from AMC, allowing even non-technical users to operate it easily.

While no additional Shirofune usage fees are charged for this function, users will have to arrange payment with Amazon separately for AMC’s paid table access.

For more information about Shirofune and its solutions, visit Shirofune.us .

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to enhance advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns through a single, easy-to-use interface. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofune has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan.

Media Contact

Michele Nachum

Firecracker PR

michele@firecrackerpr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/efb8c061-a5b1-4e8d-883e-68964bacc4cd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f0eded1-b576-490d-b2bf-656ec6c0863d