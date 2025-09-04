Profusa Adds Head of Vascular Surgery Department at AZ Sint Blasius Hospital, Belgium to Growing Customer Base

Internationally recognized vascular surgeon, Dr. Koen Deloose provides patient access to latest innovative treatments and personalized care

BERKELEY, Calif, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profusa, Inc. (“Profusa” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PFSA), a commercial stage digital health company pioneering a next-generation technology platform enabling the continuous monitoring of an individual’s biochemistry, announces continued growth in its customer base in Europe, with a new commercial and clinical collaboration with the Department of Vascular Surgery at AZ Sint Blasius Hospital, Belgium. Koen R. Deloose, M.D., BSVS, head of the department, is an internationally recognized vascular surgeon specializing in critical limb ischemia (“CLTI”) with over 300 CLTI patients treated annually and will spearhead the collaboration at the key center. Dr. Deloose also serves in leadership roles at a clinic research organization (“CRO”) and in major European medical conferences.

“I personally used the Lumee™ Oxygen measurement to monitor endovascular revascularization procedures in below the knee cases. Profusa’s technology provides a critical real-time tissue oxygen perfusion metric that is essential for our successful treatment of these patients,” said Dr. Deloose. “My case data highlighted the relationships between oxygen dynamics measured at point locations, anatomical target of delivered interventions, and treatment outcome. I’m convinced this technology will offer us more guidance in the treatment and follow-up of a constantly growing CLTI-population.”

Dr. Deloose recently opened a modern vascular clinic with a multidisciplinary approach that includes diabetic foot specialists, wound care experts and podiatrists, to provide patient access to the latest treatments and personalized care. Dr. Deloose is chief medical officer of the CRO Kando Research, focusing on advancing vascular medicine and providing patients with early access to innovative technologies. He is also founding co-course director and board member of the organizing committee of Paris Vascular Insights and a member of the EVC Maastricht board. As an active researcher, Dr. Deloose has authored and co-authored more than 200 articles in peer-reviewed medical journals, more than 10 chapters in orthopedic, vascular and endovascular books, and is editorial board member of the Journal of Cardiovascular Surgery and the Journal of Critical Limb Ischemia, Endovascular Section.

"We continue to add to our impressive roster of customers and warmly welcome Dr. Deloose to our network. The combination of Dr. Deloose’s clinical approach and CLTI research programs that advance the campaign against major amputations due to vascular and arterial diseases speaks to Profusa’s mission to make our body's chemistry easily accessible, improving health and wellness,” said Ben Hwang, Ph.D., Profusa’s Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to contributing to Dr. Deloose’s clinical agenda with our Lumee Oxygen monitoring system and to future collaborations as we progress target indications of our platform technology.”

Profusa is a commercial stage digital health company led by visionary scientific founders, an experienced management team and a world-class board of directors in the development of a new generation of tissue-integrated sensors to detect and continuously transmit actionable, medical-grade data for personal and medical use. With its long-lasting, injectable and affordable biosensors and its intelligent data platform, Profusa aims to provide people with a personalized biochemical signature rooted in data that clinicians can trust and rely on.

