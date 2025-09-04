Fifty1 Labs, Inc. Leadership Publishes Landmark Framework to Unlock Global Oncology Data Through AI-Driven Real-World Evidence

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Fifty1 AI Labs, a subsidiary of Fifty1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY ), announces the publication of a landmark technical primer on "transportability" methods in oncology real-world evidence (RWE). Authored by CTO Alind Gupta and CEO Paul Arora, the primer, published in the Journal of Comparative Effectiveness Research ( https://becarispublishing.com/doi/10.57264/cer-2025-0041 )— showcases the company's leadership at the intersection of advanced statistics, AI, and oncology data.

This breakthrough positions Fifty1 AI Labs at the forefront of the rapidly growing oncology RWE market, projected to expand from $789 million in 2024 to $3.51 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 14.7%. By integrating advanced statistical and AI-driven transportability frameworks, the company is unlocking new possibilities for drug repurposing and accelerating access to life-saving therapies, particularly in rare diseases and underserved regions.

The framework defines how transportability methods make RWE actionable across borders, empowering health technology assessments (HTAs) and accelerating patient access to life-saving therapies worldwide. By bridging data gaps, particularly in rare diseases and underserved regions, this work demonstrates both practical analytics and meaningful patient impact.



Setting a Global Standard for RWE

The primer translates complex transportability principles—Consistency, Positivity, and Conditional Exchangeability—into accessible "golden rules" for trustworthy, cross-border evidence sharing. By simplifying technical concepts into practical guidance, Fifty1 AI Labs is establishing global standards for how oncology data can be adapted and applied internationally.

These principles ensure that non-local RWE can be reliably adapted to local contexts, addressing critical evidence gaps where local data is limited. By employing advanced analytics techniques such as matching, weighting, standardization, and quantitative bias analysis, Fifty1 AI Labs enhances the reliability of oncology data for HTAs and regulatory bodies, driving faster and more informed decision-making.

"Our AI-driven platform, guided by CTO Alind Gupta's technical expertise, integrates these transportability frameworks to unlock new oncology indications from vast global datasets," said Paul Arora, CEO of Fifty1 Labs, Inc. "This work not only accelerates access to innovative therapies but also positions Fifty1 AI Labs as a leader in a high-growth market, delivering significant value for patients, partners, and shareholders."

A High-Growth Market Opportunity



The global RWE solutions market is projected to soar from $17.9 billion in 2024 to $48 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 13.3% (Fortune Business Insights, 2025). Fifty1 AI Labs' transportability framework taps into this momentum, offering scalable solutions that extend beyond oncology and signal strong potential for investor ROI. By repurposing safe, off-patent compounds through its AI-driven platform, the company is redefining drug discovery, reducing costs, and creating lasting value for stakeholders.

Practical Impact for Patients and Investors

The primer's transportability methods empower Fifty1 AI Labs to adapt non-local oncology data to meet local regulatory needs, accelerating patient access to therapies in regions with sparse data. This approach is particularly impactful for rare diseases, where robust evidence is often scarce. For investors, this underscores Fifty1 AI Labs' ability to deliver innovative, scalable solutions in a high-demand sector, driving both clinical and financial outcomes.

About Fifty1 AI Labs

Fifty1 AI Labs, a subsidiary of Fifty1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY), is revolutionizing drug discovery by leveraging AI to unlock new potential in proven medicines. By repurposing safe, off-patent compounds, we accelerate smarter therapies that improve lives, reduce costs, and create lasting value for patients, partners, and forward-thinking investors.

