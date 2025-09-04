SCYNEXIS Announces Multiple Presentations Highlighting Data from its Second-Generation Fungerp, SCY-247, at the 12th Congress on Trends in Medical Mycology (TIMM-12)

Oral presentation will feature data demonstrating SCY-247 in vitro activity against C. auris strains, including isolates with mutations commonly associated with echinocandin-resistance

Additional poster presentations highlight SCY-247’s broad spectrum of antifungal activity, against Candida species, including multidrug- and pandrug-resistant C. auris and Aspergillus species

Company anticipates reporting Phase 1 Single Ascending Dose/Multiple Ascending Dose (SAD/MAD) data for SCY-247 (oral) in Q3 2025



JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced multiple upcoming presentations highlighting data on the Company’s second-generation fungerp drug candidate, SCY-247, at the upcoming 12th Congress on Trends in Medical Mycology (TIMM-12), which is scheduled to take place from September 19th to 22nd, 2025, in Bilbao, Spain.

“Our six presentations at this year’s TIMM-12 Congress highlight the significant potential of SCY-247 to combat difficult, resistant Candida infections, including C. auris,” said David Angulo, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS. “We are developing SCY-247 to specifically address one of the most serious and challenging issues in infectious disease, and the data from these presentations provide highly encouraging evidence that SCY-247 has the potential to address these difficult-to-treat and life-threatening fungal infections. Later this quarter, we anticipate reporting results from our Phase 1 SAD/MAD trial of SCY-247, which represents an important next step in further advancing this exciting program.”

SCY-247 data presentations at TIMM-12:

Title SCY-247, a Novel Second-Generation IV/Oral Triterpenoid Antifungal, Demonstrates In vitro Activity against C. auris, including the majority of FKS1 mutants Session: Oral Presentation, S15.5S Session Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025 Presentation Start Time 17:25 Central European Time (CET) (10 minutes) Presenting Author

Eelco Meijer, MD, PhD

Affiliations: Canisius-wilhelmina Hospital (CWZ)/Dicoon, Radboudumc-CWZ Center of Expertise for Mycology

Summary: Candida auris is a public health concern causing large and persistent outbreaks in healthcare institutions, globally. High incidence of resistance to approved antifungals necessitates investigation of novel drugs for future patient care. Here, we performed antifungal susceptibility testing on the investigational compound SCY-247 and other antifungals, including echinocandins anidulafungin and micafungin against 65 unique FKS1 resistant C. auris isolates representing clades I, II, III, IV, and V. Overall, in comparison to the echinocandins, SCY-247 consistently demonstrated lower MICs for C. auris in isolates with commonly found FKS1 resistance mutations. Title Three Months of SCY-247 EUCAST MIC Testing: Uniform Activity Against Candida Species and No Cross-Resistance to Echinocandins Poster # P052 Session Date

Sunday, 21 September 2025 Presentation Start Time

11:15 CET (30 minutes)

Presenting Author Karin Meinike Jørgensen PhD

Affiliations: Statens Serum Institut Summary We present the first three months of EUCAST SCY-247 MICs compared to anidulafungin and micafungin MICs of 293 Candida isolates. SCY-247 displayed uniform activity against all Candida species included, with no indication of cross-resistance to the echinocandins.





Title In vitro efficacy of second-generation triterpenoid antifungal, SCY-247 against multidrug- and pandrug-resistant Candida auris Poster # P053 Session Date Saturday, 20 September 2025 Presentation Start Time

11:15 CET (30 minutes)

Presenting Author Vishnu Chaturvedi, PhD

Affiliations: New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York Summary: Candida auris is a newly recognized global health threat by the CDC and WHO. In the USA, the New York –New Jersey metropolitan area remains a hotbed for multidrug- and pandrug-resistant C. auris strains. 300 C. auris isolates, mostly from New York area, were tested against SCY-247 and 10 other antifungal agents. SCY-247 demonstrated potent activity against C. auris including pandrug-resistant isolates.





Title The Novel Second-Generation IV/Oral Triterpenoid SCY-247 Maintains In vitro and In vivo Activity against Resistant Candida glabrata Poster # P423 Session Date

Saturday, 20 September 2025

Presentation Start Time 11:15 CET (30 minutes) Presenting Author Nathan Wiederhold, PhD

Affiliations: University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio Summary Candida glabrata is a major cause of invasive candidiasis and is considered a high priority pathogen by the WHO. In vitro susceptibility testing was performed against 29 echinocandin-resistant clinical strains of C. glabrata. SCY-247 maintained in vitro activity against echinocandin-resistant C. glabrata and also demonstrated in vivo efficacy in an invasive candidiasis mice model caused by an echinocandin- and fluconazole-resistant C. glabrata strain.





Title Efficacy of once or twice daily oral SCY-247, a second-generation triterpenoid antifungal, in a murine model of Candida auris infection Poster #

P426 Theme New antifungal agents Session Date

Sunday, 21 September 2025

Presentation Start Time

11:15 CET (30 minutes)

Presenting Author

Mahmoud Ghannoum, PhD

Affiliations: Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center Summary

Candida auris is a multidrug resistant fungus exhibiting a 200% increase in incidence in the U.S from 2019 to 2023. The objective was to assess the activity of 7 days of once or twice daily oral SCY-247 treatment in lowering kidney fungal burden in a mouse model of C. auris infection. SCY-247 demonstrated in vivo efficacy against invasive C. auris candidiasis. Significant reductions in fungal burden were observed in the kidneys of mice treated with SCY-247 in a dose dependent fashion with similar activity observed between QD and BID doses.







Title

In vitro activity of SCY-247 and comparators against clinical isolates of Aspergillus spp. and Lomentospora prolificans

Poster #

P427

Theme

New Antifungal Agents Session Date

Saturday, 20 September 2025

Presentation Start Time 11:15 CET (30 minutes) Presenting Author Anastasiia Hrynzovska

Affiliations: Mycology Reference Laboratory, National Centre for Mycology, Bogomolets National Medical University Summary

The aim of this study is to investigate the in vitro activity of SCY-247 against cryptic Aspergillus species and Lomentospora prolificans isolated from clinical samples. A total of 54 clinical isolates were analyzed including cryptic species of Aspergillus (n=48) and Lomentospora prolificans (n=6). SCY-247 activity was compared to 3 marketed antifungals. SCY-247 exhibited low MECs against cryptic Aspergillus species and moderately high MECs against L.prolificans.





About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS is developing the company’s proprietary antifungal platform “fungerps.” Ibrexafungerp, the first representative of this novel class, has been licensed to GSK. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets) in June 2021, for its first indication in vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), followed by a second indication in November 2022, for reduction in the incidence of recurrent VVC. Late-stage clinical investigation of ibrexafungerp for the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. Additional antifungal assets from this novel class are currently in clinical, pre-clinical and discovery phases, including the compound SCY-247. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding expected future events or results are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding: Company anticipates reporting Phase 1 Single Ascending Dose/Multiple Ascending Dose (SAD/MAD) data for SCY-247 (oral) in Q3, 2025. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks inherent in regulatory and other costs in developing products. These and other risks are described more fully in SCYNEXIS' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 12, 2025, including under the caption "Risk Factors." All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. SCYNEXIS undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.