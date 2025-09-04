Vivakor to Collaborate with Neuralix to Deploy Artificial Intelligence Across Energy Midstream Operations

Dallas, TX , Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivakor, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIVK) (“Vivakor” or the “Company”), an integrated provider of energy transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation services, today announced it has entered into a Collaboration Agreement with Neuralix, Inc. (“Neuralix”) to deploy Neuralix’s advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology across Vivakor’s midstream operations. The Companies also intend to establish a joint venture to co-market Neuralix’s platform to third-party operators in the midstream energy sector.

Neuralix, a Houston-based technology company, specializes in AI-driven digital transformation across energy, oil and gas, and manufacturing sectors. Its proprietary platform leverages advanced analytics and machine learning to deliver predictive insights into energy flows, asset performance, and operational risk.

The initial deployment will focus on optimizing Vivakor’s core business functions, including:

Transportation & Route Optimization – dynamic routing to reduce fuel costs and emissions.

– dynamic routing to reduce fuel costs and emissions. Predictive Maintenance – AI-driven monitoring of assets to minimize downtime and extend lifecycle performance.

– AI-driven monitoring of assets to minimize downtime and extend lifecycle performance. Resource Allocation – real-time decision support for storage and remediation projects to improve service delivery and cost efficiency.



The collaboration also outlines a phased roadmap to jointly market the Neuralix AI platform to third-party midstream companies, enabling wider industry adoption of predictive, sustainability-focused digital technologies.

James Ballengee, Chief Executive Officer of Vivakor, commented:



“We are thrilled to partner with Neuralix AI, a leader in artificial intelligence solutions. This collaboration will allow Vivakor to optimize transportation while reducing carbon emissions. It is a transformative step for our Company—by integrating this powerful AI into our core operations, we can unlock efficiencies, improve service capabilities, and strengthen our position as a forward-thinking energy operator committed to sustainability.”

Vikram Jayaram, Chief Executive Officer of Neuralix, commented:



“This collaboration with Vivakor represents exactly what Neuralix was built for—turning complex midstream operations into a source of predictive insight and measurable ROI. By combining Vivakor’s operational expertise with our AI-driven platform, we are not just optimizing routes, assets, and resources—we are shaping a more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy future.”

This partnership underscores Vivakor’s broader strategy of embracing digital transformation to enhance profitability, reduce environmental impact, and deliver reliable services to customers. The companies expect to finalize the Joint Venture Agreement by year-end 2025, subject to ongoing negotiations.

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. is an integrated provider of sustainable energy transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation services, operating one of the largest fleets of oilfield trucking services in the continental United States. Its corporate mission is to develop, acquire, accumulate, and operate assets, properties, and technologies in the energy sector. Vivakor’s integrated facilities assets provide crude oil and produced water gathering, storage, transportation, reuse, and remediation services under long-term contracts.

Once operational, Vivakor's oilfield waste remediation facilities will facilitate the recovery, reuse, and disposal of petroleum byproducts and oilfield waste products.

For more information, please visit our website: http://vivakor.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in global and regional oil and gas prices and markets, the risk that any required regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect Vivakor, our ability to maintain the listing of our securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market, the parties failure to realize the anticipated benefits of pending transactions, disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets, changes in federal, local and foreign governmental regulation, changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, and general economic conditions.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Vivakor's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the data contained herein is reflective of future performance to any degree. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance as projected financial information and other information are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to various significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof in the case of information about Vivakor or the date of such information in the case of information from persons other than Vivakor, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication. Forecasts and estimates regarding Vivakor's industries and markets are based on sources we believe to be reliable; however, there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part.

Investors Contact:

P:949-281-2606

info@vivakor.com