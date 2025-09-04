SEALSQ Accelerates Post-Quantum Readiness with Next-Generation TPMs Ahead of 2027 U.S. Government Deadline

Geneva, Switzerland, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced major progress in its mission to deliver trusted hardware security modules designed for the quantum future.

The urgency is clear. The U.S. Government has set strict timelines for adopting quantum-resistant cryptography. Under the National Security Agency’s CNSA 2.0 policy, all new National Security Systems acquisitions must be compliant by January 1, 2027, with broader enforcement milestones extending into the next decade. Complementing this, the Office of Management and Budget Memorandum M-23-02 requires federal agencies to identify quantum-vulnerable systems and prepare migration budgets, putting post-quantum cryptography (PQC) at the center of national cybersecurity policy. In parallel, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) finalized the first PQC standards in August 2024, including FIPS 203 (ML-KEM) for key establishment and FIPS 204/205 (ML-DSA, SLH-DSA) for digital signatures, establishing the algorithms that will form the backbone of next-generation secure infrastructures.

Against this backdrop, SEALSQ is positioned as a pioneer in quantum-resistant hardware. Through close collaboration with industry leaders and standards bodies, SEALSQ is on track to deliver the first PQC-capable TPM samples featuring native hardware support for ML-DSA-87 and ML-KEM-1024 and to bring certified production parts to market, making SEALSQ among the earliest vendors to enable quantum-resistant Trusted Platform Modules (TPMs) aligned with the latest Trusted Computing Group (TCG) standard for TPM 2.0 V185, updated in July 2025 to include PQC algorithms.

Most importantly, and unlike some competitors which primarily support PQC for firmware updates via post-quantum signatures alongside classical algorithms like ECDSA, SEALSQ’s QVault TPM will offer full PQC capability across all TPM functions, integrated directly into the chip’s design. This involves incorporating PQC algorithms into the chip’s firmware and hardware logic, ensuring that quantum-resistant cryptographic functions (e.g., key generation, signing, and encryption) are performed directly by the TPM’s dedicated hardware to provide faster, more secure, and more efficient cryptographic operations compared to software-based implementation.

Trusted Platform Modules are already central to modern security architectures, supporting secure boot processes, hardware-based cryptographic key storage, and device authentication that underpins zero-trust deployments. They are widely used to safeguard encrypted disks, strengthen VPN and Wi-Fi authentication, and enable remote attestation in cloud and IoT ecosystems. TPMs also play a growing role in critical industries, protecting industrial control systems, securing healthcare and financial data, ensuring supply-chain authenticity, and supporting eGovernment identity programs. With the advent of quantum-resistant TPMs, these use cases are extended into the future, protecting sensitive infrastructures and digital identities against tomorrow’s quantum-enabled threats.

“The countdown to 2027 has already started,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “Our customers, governments, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators, require trusted hardware that not only meets today’s standards but is certified to withstand tomorrow’s threats. With QVault™ TPM, SEALSQ is proud to lead the way.”

As organizations worldwide confront the challenges of the quantum transition, SEALSQ’s innovation ensures that customers can begin migration now with confidence.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.