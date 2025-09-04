Worksport to Present at Wall Street Reporter’s “Next Super Stock” Livestream on September 4, 2025, at 1 PM ET

CEO Steven Rossi to Showcase Worksport’s Momentum in U.S. Manufacturing, Expanding Dealer Network, and Launch of SOLIS & COR Clean-Tech Products



West Seneca, New York, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) (“Worksport” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based innovator and manufacturer of hybrid and clean energy solutions primarily for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods markets, today announced that CEO Steven Rossi will present live on Wall Street Reporter’s “NEXT SUPER STOCK” livestream conference, which features companies with near-term catalysts for significant growth.



The interactive livestream event will be hosted by Jack Marks of Wall Street Reporter and will take place on September 4, 2025, at 1 PM ET. Investors can join the live event on Wall Street Reporter’s YouTube Channel: [Click Here To Watch Live]

Key Topics Will Include:

Record Growth: Q2 2025 revenue reached $4.10 million , up 114% YoY and 83% QoQ - the highest quarter in Company history.



Q2 2025 revenue reached , up and - the highest quarter in Company history. Margin Expansion: Gross margin has scaled from 11% in Q4 2024 to 26% in Q2 2025 , reflecting operational efficiency, U.S. manufacturing scale, and stronger sales mix. 30%+ is expected by year end.



Gross margin has scaled from to , reflecting operational efficiency, U.S. manufacturing scale, and stronger sales mix. is expected by year end. Dealer Network Acceleration: Worksport ® has added 450+ new dealer accounts YTD , with full activation supporting ~$21.5 million in annual repeatable revenue potential (excluding B2C).



Worksport has added , with full activation supporting ~$21.5 million in annual repeatable revenue potential (excluding B2C). Made in America Advantage: U.S. manufacturing in West Seneca, NY continues to scale production toward ~200 units/day , delivering superior quality, tariff resilience, and competitive cost structure compared to offshore production.



U.S. manufacturing in West Seneca, NY continues to scale production toward , delivering superior quality, tariff resilience, and competitive cost structure compared to offshore production. Innovation Pipeline: Upcoming launches include the HD3 heavy-duty tonneau cover (Q3 2025), SOLIS solar-integrated tonneau cover, and COR portable power system ( Q4 2025 ). Together, SOLIS & COR form a modular, portable “nano-grid” energy solution, already selected for a pilot project by a multi-billion-dollar U.S. construction agency.



Upcoming launches include the HD3 heavy-duty tonneau cover (Q3 2025), SOLIS solar-integrated tonneau cover, and COR portable power system ( ). Together, energy solution, already selected for a pilot project by a multi-billion-dollar U.S. construction agency. Clean-Tech Expansion: Worksport’s AetherLux™ cold-climate heat pump, capable of operating to -51°C (-59.6°F) with ZeroFrost™ technology, is advancing to commercial testing and could represent a major 2026 growth driver. The Company believes that the value of the intellectual property associated with Aetherlux and Zerofrost is not adequately reflected in Worksport’s current stock price. These technologies have received inbound interest from several multi-billion-dollar entities.



About Wall Street Reporter’s “NEXT SUPER STOCK”

Wall Street Reporter’s “NEXT SUPER STOCK” livestream conference features presentations from CEOs of emerging growth companies with near-term catalysts for growth and significant upside potential for investors.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport’s hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and Cold-Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) technology. Terravis Energy’s website is terravisenergy.com.

