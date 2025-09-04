Windrose and Xos Partner to Deliver Game-Changing Charging Access for Class 8 Electric Fleets

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windrose, manufacturer of one of the lightest and longest-range electric Class 8 trucks in the world, is partnering with Xos (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading provider of mobile charging solutions, to bring powerful, scalable charging to fleet operators across the United States and international markets.

Windrose's Class 8 electric truck is engineered from the ground up for global deployment across 6 markets: North America, Europe, South America, Oceania, Asia, and the Middle East. With up to 420 miles of loaded range, Windrose is setting a new benchmark in the industry with its lightweight chassis, high-efficiency drivetrain, and exceptional range.

Now, through this strategic partnership with Xos, Windrose fleet customers will gain access to the newest generation of the Xos Hub, a mobile charging solution that enables fleets to scale fast without waiting for traditional infrastructure.

The latest version of the Xos Hub features a 630 kilowatt-hour onboard battery and integrated DC fast chargers capable of delivering up to 150 kilowatts per port, or 300 kilowatts when operating in series. This ultra-flexible, off-grid solution is enabling true dual-shift operations for the first time. Drivers can return mid-day, recharge their trucks quickly, and get back on the road for a second full shift.

“Together with Windrose, we’re removing the single biggest barrier to fleet electrification: infrastructure delays. This partnership enables large fleets to get trucks on the road and charging in a matter of days, not years,” said Dakota Semler, CEO of Xos.

The Xos Hub is already proving itself as a game-changing alternative to fixed DC fast chargers. Without the need for trenching, switchgear, permits, or utility interconnection, the Hub can be deployed in a matter of hours. It’s already in use across North America, helping major fleets scale faster, reduce capital expenses, and avoid the high operating costs associated with traditional infrastructure. With energy storage built in, fleets can also reduce peak demand charges and operate more predictably.

“At Windrose, we are building the most advanced Class 8 electric trucks in the market. But technology alone isn’t enough,” said Wen Han, founder, chairman CEO of Windrose Technology. “Charging access is critical. Xos brings the hardware and logistics to ensure our customers can operate at full scale on day one. We will start deployment in the United States and expand to our other markets including Canada, Mexico, Australia, .”

This partnership introduces a turnkey ecosystem for electrified freight that fleets can count on. The combination of Windrose’s globally scalable truck platform and Xos’s cutting-edge mobile charging infrastructure is helping accelerate zero-emission freight adoption at an unprecedented pace.

The Xos Hub delivers power to a Windrose electric truck through a mobile charging setup

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading manufacturer of mobile charging and energy storage solutions for commercial fleets. Its flagship product, the Xos Hub, is a mobile DC fast charging system. Designed for rapid deployment, the Hub allows fleets to bypass utility delays and scale electric operations immediately. Xos products are used by some of the largest fleet operators in the U.S. To learn more, visit www.xostrucks.com .

About Windrose Technology

Based in Antwerp, Belgium, Windrose Technology is a world-leading developer of zero-emission long-haul trucks. Founded in 2022 by Stanford University graduate Wen Han, Windrose has now brought its trucks to four continents including North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. Windrose is backed by HSBC, Citi, FountainVest, GSR Ventures, HITE Hedge, Goodman Group and other world-renowned investors, and has now worked with CEVA, Decathlon, Rémy Cointreau, Nestle Wyeth Nutrition, and many other top brands. For more information about Windrose Technology's sustainability initiatives, please visit www.windrose.tech

(Windrose founder Wen Han with their 670km long-range EV truck)

