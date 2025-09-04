Gordon Brothers Propels Commercial Equipment Finance with $1.5B Joint Venture

Boston, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has formed a $1.5 billion joint venture with Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP (Davidson Kempner) and entered into a supporting lender finance facility with Wells Fargo Capital Finance (Wells Fargo).

The increased capital base expands Gordon Brothers’ ability to provide tailored financing solutions to middle-market and large corporate companies across key sectors, including construction, manufacturing and transportation.

“We’re proud to partner with two highly experienced and strategically aligned financial institutions in Davidson Kempner and Wells Fargo to deliver flexible and reliable equipment financing solutions to our clients,” said Bobby Campbell, Head of Commercial Equipment Finance at Gordon Brothers. “This partnership further cements our firm as the most complete asset-based solution provider in the industry.”

Since launching the Commercial Equipment Finance business earlier this year, Gordon Brothers now offers clients a full suite of customized equipment financing solutions across the credit spectrum through the combination of equipment finance offerings including equipment loans, capital leases, and terminal rental adjustment clause (TRAC) and fair market value (FMV) leases. The business serves a broad range of clients, including middle-market and large corporate commercial companies, independent lessors, captive finance organizations, and bank-owned equipment financing groups.

The firm’s new mid-ticket Commercial Equipment Finance offering complements the existing Structured Equipment Finance business that provides structured, asset-focused leasing and lending solutions to companies experiencing operational and/or market challenges.

“Working with Bobby and his seasoned leadership team was a natural fit for the Lender Finance team at Wells Fargo who have helped entrepreneurs successfully launch specialty finance platforms for more than 25 years,” said Stewart Hayes, Managing Director at Wells Fargo Capital Finance.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

About Davidson Kempner

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP is a global asset management firm with over 40 years of experience serving institutions, foundations, pensions, sovereign wealth and high-net-worth investors across asset classes and geographies. Davidson Kempner has more than $35 billion in assets under management and over 500 employees across seven offices: New York, Philadelphia, London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Mumbai. Additional information is available at: www.davidsonkempner.com.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $2.0 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 33 on Fortune’s 2025 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com

