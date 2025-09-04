MPC Paris Delivers Visual Effects for Luc Besson’s Dracula

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced that its MPC Paris studio served as the lead visual effects studio for Dracula, the latest film from French director Luc Besson. The project marks the sixth collaboration between MPC Paris and Besson, building on a creative partnership that includes Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Anna, and Dogman.

TransPerfect acquired MPC Paris in early 2025, expanding its media capabilities to include high-end VFX production alongside existing services such as image and sound post-production, subtitling, dubbing, accessibility, voiceover, delivery in all industry formats, and film preservation and restoration.

As the main vendor overseeing the film’s visual effects, MPC Paris delivered 686 shots—including 10 fully CGI shots—representing the largest volume of VFX work the studio has completed for a single production to date.

MPC collaborated closely with Besson and the EuropaCorp production team throughout the creative process, supporting the film’s visual storytelling with fully computer-generated (CG) environments, digital set extensions, and photoreal creature animation. The team’s work includes a 40-second continuous shot featuring Dracula navigating a digitally rendered environment populated by more than 70 choreographed CG gargoyles.

“Working with Luc Besson and the EuropaCorp team on Dracula was an exciting creative challenge for our studio,” said Béatrice Bauwens, Head of Studio at MPC Paris. “It was a complex project with an ambitious scope, and we’re pleased to have supported the vision with high-volume visual effects delivered on a tight timeline.”

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented, “Our work on Dracula reflects MPC’s unique ability to scale up and deliver complex creative projects for global audiences.”

About MPC Paris

For nearly 40 years, MPC Paris has been a key player in Europe’s visual effects industry. It supports studios, directors, and producers at every stage—from early prep to final delivery. With teams in Paris and Liège, MPC Paris places creative collaboration, technical precision, and production quality at the heart of everything it does. Recent projects include Emilia Pérez, Under Paris, Dracula, The Walking Dead, and Anatomy of a Fall. MPC is part of TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. To learn more, please visit www.mpcvfx.com/en/.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 150 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

