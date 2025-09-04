Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) Participates in Virtual Investor “What This Means” Segment

Dr. Robert Schwartz, Chief Medical Officer of Autonomix, discusses the Company’s recently announced results from the post hoc analysis of its proof-of-concept human clinical trial (“PoC 1”)



THE WOODLANDS, TX, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced the release of a Virtual Investor “What This Means” segment.

For the segment, Dr. Robert Schwartz, Chief Medical Officer of Autonomix, discussed the Company’s recently announced longer-term post hoc analysis results from its proof-of-concept human clinical trial (“PoC 1”) which demonstrated sustained pain reduction, quality of life gains and 100% zero opioid use.

The “What This Means” segment can be accessed here.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.



For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Investor and Media Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908.824.0775

autonomix@jtcir.com