Introducing Major League Hydration by Vita Coco™, a community of athletes who are picking The Better Fitness Fuel™

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO), America’s leading coconut water brand, introduces Major League Hydration by Vita Coco™, a roster of elite athletes who prefer the better fitness fuel, coconut water, to help power their performance.

The all-star lineup includes Travis Hunter (Football), Min Woo Lee (Golf), Amanda Anisimova (Tennis), RedFoo (Tennis & Music Artist), Weston McKennie (Soccer), Jaylen Waddle (Football), James Cook (Football), Anna Frey (Tennis) and Catherine Parenteau (Pickleball).

With Vita Coco Original Coconut Water containing 3.5 times the electrolytes versus the leading sports drink*, elite athletes of various disciplines prefer coconut water to help them stay hydrated, without the unnecessary artificial dyes found in other sports beverages.

Major League Hydration by Vita Coco athletes tout Vita Coco as their preferred choice for peak performance and faster recovery, saying:

Min Woo Lee, Professional Golfer: “Hydrating properly is everything on the golf course, especially during the grueling summer months. When I’m in the sun all day, staying prepared is crucial, so I always keep sunscreen, snacks and coconut water in my bag. Vita Coco has been a game changer for me when I play. Electrolytes are super important to keep my body feeling good through long tournament days. It’s become my go-to, whether I’m training, competing or recovering, and it feels good knowing I’m fueling with the naturally occurring electrolytes and nutrients in Vita Coco.”

Travis Hunter, Professional Football Wide Receiver/Cornerback : "Vita Coco is part of my everyday recovery routine. I always keep it in my duffle bag with my cleats and my favorite snacks. It's clutch for me before and after workouts, and especially in the heat."

Jaylen Waddle, Professional Football Wide Receiver: "I always keep a Vita Coco Coconut Water with me—it has naturally occurring electrolytes and doesn't have the artificial dyes and stuff some other drinks do. Whether I'm training or on the field, Vita Coco helps me feel my best. It's hands down the better fitness fuel."

RedFoo, Professional Tennis Player and Musician: "I like to bring high energy to everything I do, especially when I… I… I work out. I prefer to grab Vita Coco for the electrolytes that help me feel refreshed and bounce back quickly after a long match or training session."

Amanda Anisimova, Professional Tennis Player: "Tennis is all about endurance and focus, and for me to be at the top of my game, I need to fuel with products that help me feel good. I spend hours on court training, and the heat makes it even more important to recover the right way. I drink Vita Coco because I feel like it gives me the electrolytes I need to stay locked in through tough practices. It's become an essential part of how I prepare, compete and recover."



“Now more than ever, people are turning to the naturally occurring electrolytes and nutrients in coconut water to keep their bodies fueled — even professional athletes are picking up Vita Coco because they feel it helps them perform at their best,” said Mike Kirban, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of The Vita Coco Company. “We’re excited to continue building our bench of athletes across sports who are fueling their game with Vita Coco.”

Vita Coco Original Coconut Water has been the brand’s flagship product since its debut over two decades ago and is available at retailers nationwide, as well as online at vitacoco.com, Amazon and select e-commerce platforms. In recent years, Vita Coco has expanded its portfolio to include Coconut Juices and the indulgent Vita Coco Treats line, offering more ways to enjoy the natural benefits of coconuts.

For additional information about Vita Coco, please visit vitacoco.com and follow the brand on Instagram , TikTok , X and Facebook .

*Vita Coco Original Coconut Water has 1149mg of electrolytes per 500ml; leading sports drink has ~292mg of electrolytes per 500ml

About The Vita Coco Company

The Vita Coco Company is a family of brands on a mission to reimagine what’s possible when brands deliver healthy, nutritious, and great-tasting products that are better for consumers and better for the world. This includes its flagship coconut water brand Vita Coco and protein-infused water PWR LIFT. The Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation. Vita Coco, the principal brand within the Company’s portfolio, is the leading coconut water brand in the U.S. With electrolytes, nutrients, and vitamins, coconut water has become a top beverage choice among consumers after a workout, in smoothies, as a cocktail mixer, after a night out, and more.

Press Contact

vitacoco@autumncommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/167562eb-1ac7-4ac5-a73e-c2f50a3e794a