TigerConnect Launches Patient Coordination Product to Streamline Interfacility Transfer

SANTA MONICA, CA., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerConnect, the leading unified healthcare communications platform, today announced the general availability of TigerConnect Transfer, a purpose-built solution that modernizes how hospitals manage outbound interfacility patient transfers and discharge transport. By combining bed sourcing, transport scheduling and communication in a single application, Transfer bridges the gap between hospitals and external agencies to accelerate safe patient movement. Specifically designed to improve collaboration with outside partners, the solution streamlines handoffs and ensures patients quickly receive the right care at the right place.

Interfacility transfer workflows are often bogged down by inefficiencies, from endless phone tag to limited visibility into bed availability and transport resources. These gaps can create delays that slow patient movement workflows, extend bed turnover times and ultimately lead to lost revenue for hospitals. By centralizing patient movement workflows, TigerConnect Transfer eliminates the manual back-and-forth of coordinating patient transfers, giving staff a clearer picture of capacity and assets to enable faster, safer transitions of care.

“Delays in patient transfers don’t just waste time—they disrupt care, frustrate staff and block beds that could serve the next patient,” said Saurin Shah, TigerConnect Chief Product Officer. “With Transfer, we’re solving this fragmentation by bringing communication, bed sourcing and transport together in a single platform. It’s a powerful extension of our unified communications strategy—one that enables hospitals to safely move patients faster, improve throughput and reduce the operational burden on care teams.”

In addition to external coordination, TigerConnect Transfer provides real-time visibility into patient transfers, discharge statuses, and available resources across emergency departments, transfer centers and transport vendors. The solution also automates reporting and analytics, eliminating manual data entry and enabling teams to track performance metrics more efficiently. By optimizing resource utilization and improving patient throughput, Transfer directly impacts hospital profitability. For example, a 425-bed hospital with an average $4,500 margin per admission could unlock $20 million in additional margin by reducing average length stay by one day.

Transfer is the latest addition to TigerConnect’s growing suite of unified communications and workflow solutions. From real-time messaging and smart room technology to scheduling, prehospital care and now patient transfer, TigerConnect is unifying the tools clinicians need to deliver safe, coordinated care.

Transfer headlines TigerConnect’s summer launch, which introduced several new generally available features for the clinical collaboration product. Auto-forward provides flexible coverage for roles, teams and groups to maintain continuity of care, while inbox conversation management helps reduce inbox clutter and preserve access to key conversations. Together, these updates underscore TigerConnect’s commitment to driving efficiency and coordination across healthcare teams.

