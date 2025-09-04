Manatt Expands Health, Food and Nutrition Offerings with Addition of USDA Leader

WASHINGTON, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated professional services firm, today announced the arrival of National Advisor Cindy Long to the Firm’s Health Care group. As the former Deputy Undersecretary for Food Nutrition and Consumer Services at the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Long boosts the Firm’s capabilities providing strategic counsel to clients managing health care issues across food, nutrition and agriculture.

Long has had a distinguished career at the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), having most recently served as its Administrator. In this role, she led the development and implementation of national policy for all domestic nutrition assistance programs including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Child Nutrition Programs and WIC Program. She developed strategies for improving program policy and delivery, led stakeholder and public engagement supporting implementation, and led the agency of 1,800 professionals. Previously, Long was the Deputy Administrator for Child Nutrition Programs, where she led FNS’ implementation of the Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act, the most significant restructuring of these programs in decades and a legislative centerpiece of the Obama-Biden Administration’s nutrition initiatives.

“As the health care regulatory landscape continues to rapidly evolve, our nationally integrated team offers business, policy and legal solutions to help clients comply with the litany of state and federal laws while advancing health outcomes for the communities they serve,” said Manatt Health Leader Bill Bernstein . “Cindy’s background in regulation and legislative strategy from her time in government—combined with her leadership experience in the private, public and nonprofit sectors—positions her to be a particularly valuable resource for those operating at the intersection of health care and improving food systems.”

In addition to serving as FNS’ Administrator, Long has led regional offices, as well as research and analysis initiatives in support of domestic nutrition assistance programs. She has extensive experience in budget and appropriations issues, including several years with the Office of Management and Budget, and also has experience in the private and nonprofit sectors. She has received numerous recognitions and awards, including the Presidential Rank Award and multiple USDA Honor Awards.

“Manatt’s unique multidisciplinary platform provides the ideal path for me to continue partnering with stakeholders working to improve food security for the individuals and communities that need it most,” said Long. “I look forward to being a part of the Firm’s talented team of legal and consulting professionals as we support clients that are working to provide access to healthy and affordable foods nationwide.”

Long joins the Firm’s roster of legal and consulting professionals who have also joined over the last year across core industry sectors, including Digital and Technology ( Tod Cohen and Vejay Lalla ); Energy and Environment ( Mike Stoker ); Entertainment ( Kimberly Lord ); Financial Services ( Hope Adams and James Williams ); Government and Regulatory ( Nicholas (Nick) Doherty , Chris Dombrowski , Richard Leib and Darrell Steinberg ); and Health Care ( Haider Andazola , Patrick Brennan , Doug Brown , Richard Cho , Mandy Cohen , Elizabeth Dervan , Kyla Ellis , Vin Gupta , Amy Hunsberger , Ellen Montz , Yngvild Olsen, Tina Papagiannopoulos , Alexander Somodevilla and Joshua Tauber ).

Long earned her M.P.A. from Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs and her B.A. from the University of Notre Dame.

