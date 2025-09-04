Want More Media Pickup? Learn What Newsrooms Want Today

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Webinar – Expanding Media Reach: Aligning Your Story to the Newsroom

PR pros are rethinking how to share press releases and stories as newsrooms respond to shifting audience interests, demand for regional coverage and the push for global relevance.

How can communicators adapt?

On September 9th, join Notified and The Canadian Press for a live webinar to learn how newsroom priorities are reshaping media relations and impacting PR teams.

In this session, you’ll hear from media and communications leaders on:

How shifting audience interests and political trends are influencing story coverage

What factors impact press release pickup across countries and regions

How PR teams can adapt to build stronger relationships with editors and reporters





WHEN: Tuesday, September 9, 2025 from 12:00pm –12:45pm ET

REGISTRATION: Link







WHO:

Lisa Covens – Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications, Leger

Lisa leads public affairs and communications at Leger, one of North America’s top market research and analytics firms. With deep expertise in public opinion, reputation and stakeholder insights, she advises organizations on how shifting audience attitudes and political trends shape communications strategies across Canada.

Kate Hopwood – Business Editor, The Canadian Press

Kate oversees coverage of key financial, corporate and economic news that shapes Canadian business conversations. With years of newsroom experience, she brings firsthand perspective on how editorial priorities are evolving - and what makes a story stand out to journalists today.

Chris Makuch – Senior Director of Sales, Notified

Chris helps organizations expand their media reach through GlobeNewswire distribution and advanced media monitoring tools. He works closely with PR and communications teams to align their stories with the needs of journalists and maximize visibility across regional and global markets.





WHY:

As newsrooms adapt to new audience demands and a changing global landscape, PR teams must evolve how they pitch, position and share stories. This session will give communications professionals a clearer view of today’s newsroom dynamics in Canada and beyond.

