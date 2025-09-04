Carson Group Strengthens Leadership and Expertise with Key Industry Hires

Omaha, Neb., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $48 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced the addition of four experienced leaders to its growing team, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to delivering top-tier talent and resources to its advisors and clients nationwide.

The hires bolster Carson’s bench across private client services, advisor development, estate planning and mergers & acquisitions. They represent Carson Group’s continued investment in top talent, reinforcing the firm’s belief that a high-performing culture—driven by leaders who understand the advisor journey and can translate their experience into meaningful support and innovation—helps elevate the entire ecosystem and ensure advisors have access to the best talent and resources in the industry.

Joining Carson Group are:

Heather Zack, SVP, Private Client Services – Solutions Strategist

Heather Zack, JD, LLM, MSFP, CAP, joins Carson’s new Private Client Services team, bringing expertise in advanced planning and client solutions. She holds advanced degrees in financial planning, estate planning and law, and will help deepen Carson’s capabilities in complex planning. She was previously director of high-net-worth clients at Commonwealth Financial Network and held earlier roles at Merrill Lynch and Investors Capital. Zack reports to Chief Strategy Officer Dani Fava.

Lisa VanArsdale, VP, Advisor Development

With more than 15 years in wealth management and business development, Lisa VanArsdale was hired to help scale Carson Wealth’s G2 advisor program by providing hands-on oversight and mentorship to the next generation of advisors. Prior to joining Carson, she was a longtime LPL Financial advisor who co-founded Lakeview Wealth Management with her mother and helped grow the practice to more than $500 million in assets before it was acquired by SageView Advisory Group in 2022. She reports to Carson Wealth Chief Talent Officer Kelsey Ruwe.

David Haughton, VP, Estate Planning

David Haughton joins from Wealth.com, where he served as senior corporate counsel and became a recognized voice on estate planning. He has been a regular contributor to Nerd’s Eye View and has been featured in such publications as the Journal of Financial Planning and InvestmentNews. Before Wealth.com, he supported advisors at Commonwealth Financial Network with strategies in estate, trust, charitable, education and business planning. He started his career in private practice as an estate planning attorney in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Haughton reports to Julie Ragatz, VP, Financial Planning & Advisor Growth.

Liam Heffernan, VP, Mergers & Acquisitions Sales

Liam Heffernan has built his career in M&A and most recently served as director of corporate development at SageView Advisory Group. There, he played a role in more than $30 billion in wealth and retirement plan acquisitions. He began his career at a family office, focusing on acquisitions across a variety of industries. Heffernan reports to Michael Belluomini, SVP, Mergers & Acquisitions.

A stronger future with top talent

“These leaders reflect some of the very best of what our industry has to offer,” said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group. “At Carson, we are proudly practitioner-led, and we believe our people are our greatest asset. By intentionally building a deep bench of talent, we’re able to bring fresh perspectives, specialized expertise and innovative solutions to the advisors and clients we serve. Lisa, Heather, David and Liam each bring decades of combined experience from their respective areas, which will directly strengthen our ability to support advisors in every stage of their growth. Their contributions will make Carson even stronger and more dynamic, ensuring we continue to deliver on our promise to help advisors evolve their business and spend more quality time with their clients.”

These hires come as Carson prepares to host Excell 2025, its annual advisor conference taking place Sept. 8-10 in Phoenix. The event will bring together more than 750 financial advisors, sponsors and industry leaders to share insights, strategies and innovations shaping the future of wealth management.

About Carson Group

Carson Group manages over $48 billion* in assets and serves more than 54,000 client families among its advisory network of 150+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/ways-to-join/partnership/.

Carson Group is a dba of CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment advisory services are offered through CWM, LLC. CWM, LLC is a subsidiary of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. *AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC., which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc.

Carson Group is located at 14600 Branch St, Omaha, Neb. 68154. (888) 321-0808.