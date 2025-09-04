Edmunds and Pro Baseball Player Tommy Edman Team Up to Treat LA to Free Original Tommy’s and Car Appraisals on National Cheeseburger Day

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles-based car shopping site Edmunds today announced it is hitting the grill for a free food giveaway this National Cheeseburger Day (September 18, 2025) — treating LA drivers, baseball fans, and burger aficionados to a hometown favorite: Original Tommy’s famous chili cheeseburgers.

Edmunds is joining forces with LA superutility baseball player Tommy Edman and beloved LA burger institution Original Tommy’s to treat Angelenos to thousands* of free ‘Triple Play Combo’ meals, consisting of a chili cheeseburger, fries, and a soft drink. Exclusively at Original Tommy’s World-Famous location, The Shack, 2575 Beverly Blvd. at Beverly & Rampart in Los Angeles, this one-day promotion marks the first time on record that Original Tommy’s has offered a completely free giveaway of any menu item.

To be eligible for the free meal, fans need to use their vehicle’s license plate number or VIN to complete a free, quick vehicle appraisal at edmunds.com/tommy, then head to Original Tommy’s on Beverly and Rampart Blvd. near downtown Los Angeles on September 18.

When and Where

Date: Thursday, September 18

Time: Noon - 6PM

Location: 2575 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057 (this location only)

How to Redeem Your Free ‘Triple Play Combo’

Step 1: Enter your license plate number or VIN today at www.edmunds.com/tommy to complete a free vehicle appraisal and receive up to three offers for your vehicle.

On September 18, bring your Edmunds giveaway confirmation email to Original Tommy's at 2575 Beverly Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90057

This giveaway is the latest element of Edmunds’ newest brand campaign, which commenced earlier this year with the debut of ‘Edman on the Street,’ created with SixTwentySix and directed by Kate Adams. Launched in July, the new ad spot is a vibrant shoutout to LA, filmed in iconic LA locations and inspired by Tommy Edman's breakout 2024 run with the Boys in Blue. In the ad, he hits the streets to connect with Angelenos and uses Edmunds’ upgraded appraisal tool to show how simple it is to check their car's value and get real offers through Edmunds.

“Partnering with the legendary LA burger spot Original Tommy’s alongside my preferred car shopping site Edmunds for a massive burger giveaway is the perfect opportunity to say thank you to fans for helping make my transition to LA so memorable over the past year-plus,” said pro LA baseball player Tommy Edman. “The passion and pride in hard work and championship-caliber baseball can be felt everywhere in this city. A free chili cheeseburger combo meal is the fuel we all need to end the season strong.”

In addition to falling on National Cheeseburger Day, the giveaway is on a Thursday home game for the Boys in Blue where they are set to face their San Francisco rivals.

All fans who complete their vehicle appraisal on Edmunds and redeem their free ‘Triple Play Combo’ from Original Tommy’s on Beverly and Rampart Blvd. will also receive a custom Tommy Edman souvenir cup. The first 1500 fans who redeem their combo meal will also receive a custom stadium-approved clear bag.

“This event is a true celebration of Los Angeles, and we can’t think of two better reflections of the LA spirit than the institution that is Original Tommy’s and fan favorite Tommy Edman. Free chili cheeseburgers, fries, drinks and a side of trusted car shopping guidance — it’s the type of combo meal everyone can get behind given the affordability challenges in today’s market,” said Alison Steinlauf Anziska, Edmunds’ senior vice president of marketing. “We’re excited to show fans that completing a car appraisal on Edmunds is even faster than ordering and receiving a chili cheeseburger from Original Tommy’s before they head to the ballpark on September 18.”

While the giveaway is all about fun and free food, Edmunds also hopes it inspires LA drivers to take advantage of one of the most powerful tools available to car shoppers today: understanding the value of their current vehicle.

Edmunds analysts emphasize that getting an accurate appraisal is one of the smartest steps car drivers can take, giving them a clearer picture of their options and more control over the car shopping process. By knowing their vehicle’s value, shoppers’ are better positioned to make confident decisions at the dealership.

Completing a vehicle appraisal not only covers a car shopper’s bases as they prepare for their next purchase; it’s also quick and easy. Edmunds has made it turnkey for Los Angeles car owners to get a free, accurate online appraisal and up to three offers on their vehicle in as little as two minutes with the upgraded Edmunds appraisal tool at www.edmunds.com/tommy.

More information on the “Edman on the Street” ad spot can be found here. Additional details on Edmunds’ partnership with Tommy Edman can be found here.

* The ‘Triple Play Combo’ from Original Tommy’s is available while supplies last only from the Beverly and Rampart Blvd. location in Los Angeles on September 18, 2025.

About Original Tommy’s

Original Tommy's, established in 1946, is a legendary family-owned Southern California burger chain known for its World-Famous Chili. With 32 locations across California and Nevada, Original Tommy's has been a late-night staple and hometown favorite for generations of Angelenos, with The Shack becoming a pre-game and post-game ritual for LA baseball fans heading to and from the ballpark, serving its bold, messy, and flavor-packed chili cheeseburgers, chili cheese dogs, and chili cheese fries.

About Edmunds

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Newsweek, Fortune, Great Place to Work and Built In, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California. Follow us on TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

