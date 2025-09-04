LogicMark Becomes First to Integrate Medication Reminders into Medical Alert Technology

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMark, Inc. (OTC: LGMK) (the “Company”), a provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communication devices, and technology for the growing care economy, today announced the launch of Medication Reminders in its Freedom Alert Max technology. This groundbreaking capability marks the first time medication management has been integrated directly into a medical alert device, eliminating the need for separate smartphone apps and providing a comprehensive safety solution for seniors and their caregivers.

The new Medication Reminders allow users or caregivers to enter multiple medications and detailed dosage information through the Care Village app. Comprehensive notifications and clear dosage instructions are then received directly on the Freedom Alert Max device. Users can confirm they have taken their medication or select "Remind Me Later" for flexible scheduling. If someone fails to respond to a reminder, the system automatically logs this information in LogicMark's backend system. This data is then processed through patented Care Processing technology, which analyzes patterns that could contribute to potential falls or emergencies.

Medication reminders enhance LogicMark's care processing technology by gathering data regarding falls and emergency calls, while processing it using proprietary AI. This data establishes a comprehensive, baseline user wellness profile via patent-pending Care Village Digital Twin technology. Through the digital twin, LogicMark is building a back-end mirror image of its users. The technology enables care processing to recognize patterns across individuals and generate the prediction of potential fall risks before actual falls or emergencies happen. This approach allows for a proactive and preventative approach to caregiving and safer environments for seniors overall.

"We're revolutionizing the medical alert industry by integrating essential health management tools directly into our devices. This is the future of senior care – proactive, integrated, and incredibly powerful," said Chia-Lin Simmons, CEO of LogicMark. "For the first time, seniors don’t need to juggle multiple devices or apps to stay safe and manage their health. Our Freedom Alert Max serves as their complete health and safety companion. With the addition of AI and Care Village Digital Twin technology, we can analyze medication patterns alongside fall and emergency call data. This will support the prediction and prevention of potential poor health outcomes such as falls before they happen."

LogicMark's Freedom Alert Max is an advanced personal emergency response system that provides 24/7 monitoring and emergency assistance both at home and on-the-go. The device features fall detection, geofencing, emergency caregiver video, GPS location tracking, two-way communication, and now medication management – all in a single, user-friendly wearable device. Medication Reminders are now available on all Freedom Alert Max devices.

About LogicMark, Inc.

LogicMark, Inc. (OTC: LGMK) is on a mission to enable people of all ages to lead lives with dignity, independence, and the joy of possibility. LogicMark provides PERS, health communications devices, personal safety apps and services, and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform.

LogicMark is dedicated to building a “Care Village” with proprietary technology, creating innovative solutions for the care economy. A team of leading technologists with a deep understanding of IoT, AI, and machine learning is passionately focused on understanding consumer needs. The Company's PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration, dealers, distributors, and directly to consumers. LogicMark has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables them to distribute products to federal, state, and local governments.

To learn more, visit www.investors.logicmark.com and www.logicmark.com .