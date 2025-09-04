Dyadic to Present at Investor Conferences and BPI East

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic International, Inc., d/b/a Dyadic Applied BioSolutions (“Dyadic”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DYAI), a global biotechnology company focused on the scalable production of high-value, precision engineered functional input proteins for non-therapeutic applications in life sciences, food and nutrition, and industrial biotechnology utilizing its proprietary gene expression platforms, today announced that Joe Hazelton, Dyadic’s President & Chief Operating Officer, will attend and present at the following conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 8-10, 2025

Webcast Link: Dyadic Applied BioSolutions Investor Presentation

BioProcess International BPI East

September 15-18, 2025

Sidoti Small Cap Investor Event

September 17-18, 2025

Dyadic’s management team welcomes the opportunity to connect with investors, analysts, and industry partners during the conferences. To request a meeting, please reach out to jlavalley@dyadic.com.

About Dyadic International, Inc. d/b/a, Dyadic Applied BioSolutions

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions is a global biotechnology company that uses its proprietary microbial platforms to produce recombinant proteins that are sold or licensed to partners across the life sciences, food and nutrition, and bio-industrial markets. These high-quality proteins are designed to enable customers to develop more efficient, scalable, and sustainable products. Dyadic’s C1 and Dapibus™ expression systems support flexible, cost-effective manufacturing, and are the foundation of a growing portfolio of commercial and partnered programs. For more information about Dyadic, please visit www.dyadic.com.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, including those regarding Dyadic International’s expectations, intentions, strategies, and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance, such as the success of our ongoing strategic shift and related leadership appointment, our clinical trial and interest in our protein production platforms, our research projects and third-party collaborations, as well as the availability of necessary funding. Forward-looking statements involve many risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Dyadic’s control. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) our history of net losses; (ii) market and regulatory acceptance of our microbial protein production platforms and other technologies; (iii) failure to commercialize our microbial protein production platforms or our other technologies; (iv) competition, including from alternative technologies; (v) the results of nonclinical studies and clinical trials; (vi) our capital needs; (vii) changes in global economic and financial conditions; (viii) our reliance on information technology; (ix) our dependence on third parties; (x) government regulations and environmental, social and governance issues; (xi) intellectual property risks; and (xii) our ability to comply with the listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, please see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Dyadic’s annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website and at www.dyadic.com. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and except as required by applicable law, Dyadic assumes no obligation to publicly update any such forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

Contact:

Dyadic International, Inc., d/b/a Dyadic Applied BioSolutions

Ping W. Rawson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (561) 743-8333

Email: ir@dyadic.com