Connected Healthcare Market Poised for Explosive Growth, Projected to Hit USD 97.85 Billion by 2032 | Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Connected Healthcare Market is estimated to be valued at USD 36.12 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 97.85 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3% from 2025 to 2032. The Connected Healthcare Market is driven by rising demand for remote patient monitoring, growing adoption of telemedicine, and the integration of IoT and wearable devices for real-time health data. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, focus on personalized care, and government initiatives supporting digital health further boost growth. Advancements in AI, cloud computing, and 5G connectivity enhance efficiency, accessibility, and patient outcomes.

Global Connected Healthcare Market Key Takeaways

Based on type, mHealth (mobile health) segment is expected to account for 45.1% of the global connected healthcare market share by 2025.

By component, hardware segment is set to dominate the global connected healthcare industry, capturing 35.8% of the market share in 2025.

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is projected to remain the most lucrative application of connected healthcare solutions, accounting for a 32.5% market share in 2025.

North America is expected to lead the global connected healthcare industry, holding a prominent market share of 38.3% by 2025.

Asia Pacific, with an estimated share of over one-fourth in 2025, is poised to exhibit fastest growth during the assessment period.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ new connected healthcare market analysis offers insights into prominent factors driving industry growth. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases is one such key growth driver.

The global incidence and mortality rate of chronic diseases are increasing significantly. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic conditions like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases could account for 86% of the 90 million deaths each year by 2050.

Rise in chronic disease incidence is expected to fuel demand for connected healthcare solutions. This is because these chronic conditions require continuous monitoring and management.

Connected healthcare solutions like RPM systems allow for real-time tracking of patient vitals. They enable proactive intervention as well as reduce the need for frequent in-person visits.

Data Privacy Concerns and High Implementation Costs Limiting Market Growth

The global connected healthcare market outlook looks bright. However, data privacy concerns and high implementation costs might slow down market growth to some extent during the projection period.

Wearable devices and telemedicine platforms are prone to cyberattacks and data breaches. This creates hesitation among patient and healthcare providers, potentially reducing overall connected healthcare market demand.

In addition, setting up smart devices, cloud systems, and data tools in healthcare is expensive. This might slow down connected healthcare market growth, especially in underserved regions.

Technological Advancements Lucrative New Growth Avenues

Advances in AI, IoT, cloud computing, and wearables are paving way for the development of faster, smarter, and more reliable connected healthcare solutions. These technologies are revolutionizing healthcare by offering predictive insights, diagnostic accuracy, personalization, and early intervention. As a result, promising growth opportunities are on the horizon for connected healthcare companies.

Impact of AI on the Connected Healthcare Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming a powerful tool in the connected healthcare market. It has the tendency to enhance clinical decision-making as well as improve patient monitoring and streamline healthcare operations.

AI-powered tools enable real-time analysis of patient data from wearable devices and remote monitoring systems. They allow for early detection of diseases and personalized treatment plans.

Using AI not only improves efficiency and accuracy but also helps move healthcare toward value-based, patient-focused care in a connected system. Because of this, more healthcare organizations are adopting AI-based solutions.

For instance, as of September 2025, England’s NHS rolled out a groundbreaking AI scanning tool across all 107 stroke centres. This AI system quickly analyzes brain CT scans to identify stroke type and severity within about one minute.

Similarly, there is a transition towards healthcare digitalization in the contemporary world. Healthcare systems are actively digitalizing patient records, workflows, and services, creating a conducive environment for the expansion of the connected healthcare industry.

Emerging Connected Healthcare Market Trends

Growing demand for patient-centric care is a key growth-shaping trend in the connected healthcare market. Today, healthcare is moving toward value-based and personalized care, where connected tools like digital therapeutics and remote monitoring help patients and lead to better results.

Rise of telehealth services is expected to boost connected healthcare market growth. Telehealth services are witnessing remarkable adoption, especially post-pandemic. This is because they improve accessibility, reduce in-person visits, and enhance patient convenience.

Rising adoption of remote patient monitoring devices is giving a big push to the target market. RPM technologies are gaining popularity as they enable better management of chronic diseases, as well as help reduce hospital admissions by allowing health providers to monitor patients’ vitals remotely.

Increasing healthcare costs are also pushing people towards connected healthcare solutions. This is because these solutions can decrease hospital admissions, emergency room visits, and overall cost of care by providing timely, preventive interventions. For instance, a JMIR study found connected healthcare cut hospitalizations by 32% and ER visits by 14% per 1,000 patients.

Analyst’s View

“The global connected healthcare industry is set to exhibit robust growth, owing to rising incidence of chronic diseases, ongoing healthcare digitalization, growing popularity of telehealth, and technological advancements,” said a senior CMI analyst. “Favorable government support and increasing demand for patient-centric care models will also benefit the target industry”.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Connected Healthcare Market

Event Description and Impact AI and Machine Learning Integration in Healthcare Description: The FDA’s AI/ML regulatory framework updates are shaping the approval process for digital health technologies. Impact: This is accelerating approval processes for connected diagnostic tools and predictive analytics platforms. Global Cybersecurity Threats and Healthcare Data Breaches Description: Ransomware attacks on healthcare systems are increasing at an alarming rate.

Ransomware attacks on healthcare systems are increasing at an alarming rate. Impact: This is driving investment in secure connected healthcare infrastructure and cyber insurance. 5G Network Infrastructure Global Rollout Description: Enhanced connectivity is enabling real-time health monitoring as well as faster data transmission. Impact: This expands capabilities for continuous patient monitoring and emergency response systems.



Competitor Insights

Key companies in connected healthcare market report include:

GE HealthCare

Royal Philips

Medtronic

Siemens Healthineers

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific

ResMed

Dexcom

Masimo

Omron Healthcare

Nihon Kohden

Insulet Corporation

Tandem Diabetes Care

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Mindray (Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical)



Key Developments

In May 2025, Medtronic expanded its patient monitoring portfolio in Europe with a new distribution agreement with Carsano Health for its multi-parameter wearable device. Carsano’s multi-parameter wearable device is designed for continuous monitoring of vital signs.

In December 2024, GE HealthCare unveiled new innovations at RSNA 2024 to address the most pressing challenges in healthcare. These innovations, including AI-enabled technologies, are designed to optimize patient care and increase operational efficiencies.

In August 2024, Dexcom introduced its first over-the-counter glucose sensor, called Stelo, in the U.S. It’s a wearable device that connects to a smartphone app and helps adults with type 2 diabetes (who don’t use insulin) track their glucose levels.

Market Segmentation

Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) mHealth (Mobile Health) Wearables (fitness bands, smartwatches) Health Apps (fitness, chronic disease management) Remote Monitoring Telemedicine Real-time Telemedicine (video consultations) Store-and-forward Telemedicine (asynchronous data sharing) Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) E-Health (Electronic Health) EHR/EMR (Electronic Health/Medical Records) E-Prescribing Clinical Decision Support Systems

Component Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) Hardware Wearable Devices Implantable Devices Monitoring Devices Software and Services Cloud-Based Solutions On-Premise Solutions AI and Analytics Platforms Connectivity Solutions Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, LPWAN

Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Chronic Disease Management (Diabetes, CVD, COPD) Fitness and Wellness Tracking Medication Management Mental Health and Behavioral Monitoring Emergency Response Systems

End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) Hospitals and Clinics Home Care Settings Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies Insurance Providers (Payers) Government and Public Sector Individuals (Patients and Consumers)

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa





