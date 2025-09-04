ComEd’s Melissa Washington Joins RE+ Events Board of Directors

Washington, D.C., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa Washington, Senior Vice President of Governmental, Regulatory and External Affairs at ComEd, has been appointed to the RE+ Events Board of Directors by Sheri Givens, President and CEO of the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA). In partnership with the Solar Energy Industries Association, SEPA co-owns RE+ Events, the organizer of North America’s largest clean energy conference and expo.

Washington succeeds Alice Jackson, Vice President of Grid Modeling at Breakthrough Energy, who also served as Chair of SEPA’s Board of Directors during her tenure. Jackson’s thoughtful leadership and deep experience in utility system planning helped guide RE+ through a period of rapid growth and transformation.

Washington’s appointment marks the next chapter of leadership for the RE+ Board.

“I’m delighted to welcome Melissa to the RE+ Board,” said Givens. “With more than two decades of leadership at Exelon and ComEd, Melissa brings deep expertise in customer operations, regulatory strategy, and external affairs—skills that are essential at this pivotal moment in the clean energy transition. Her strategic insight and collaborative approach will be invaluable as RE+ continues to deliver world-class convenings that drive progress across the energy industry.”

At ComEd, Washington guides the policy, legislative and regulatory strategies for the largest electricity utility in Illinois. She also oversees the company’s economic and workforce development functions, as well as corporate community impact and charitable giving for ComEd. Through her recent appointment to the role, Washington leads teams to enact policies and programs that will benefit northern Illinois customers and communities in the clean energy transition.

In addition to her role at ComEd, Washington serves as Chair-Elect on SEPA’s Board of Directors.

“RE+ is a powerful platform for action, which is why I am honored to join the Board to further its mission of advancing collaboration and innovation in the clean energy sector,” said Washington. “This annual event provides a unique opportunity to bring together voices from across our industry to share best practices as we collectively navigate the challenges and opportunities related to meeting customers’ clean energy needs both reliably and affordably.”

Washington joins the Board ahead of RE+ 25, taking place September 8–11 in Las Vegas. As the largest and most comprehensive clean energy event in North America, RE+ serves as a catalyst for energy innovation, bringing together leaders across solar, energy storage, hydrogen, microgrids, EV charging and infrastructure, wind, and more to meet the power demands of the future.

Washington’s appointment reflects SEPA’s ongoing commitment to elevating voices from across the energy ecosystem and fostering inclusive leadership. Her addition to the RE+ Board ensures continued focus on innovation, equity, and actionable progress for the broader clean energy community.

About SEPA:

The Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA), a 501(c)(3) organization with over 1,000 members, drives collaboration across the electric power industry to accelerate the transition to a clean, affordable, and resilient electricity system for all. SEPA brings together utilities, policymakers, regulators, and technology providers through education, convening, and applied research to shape innovative solutions. For more information, visit www.sepapower.org.

About ComEd:

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 200 company and one of the nation’s largest utility companies, serving more than 10.7 million electricity and natural gas customers. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state's population. For more information, visit ComEd.com, and connect with the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

About RE+:

RE+ brings the modern energy industry together to meet the power demands of the future. What began as Solar Power International (SPI) has evolved into RE+, uniting an extensive alliance of renewable energy leaders for multiple days of programming and networking opportunities, while showcasing a resilient industry. As the largest and most comprehensive event in North America for the clean energy industry, RE+ incorporates business opportunities and education content across energy sectors, including solar, energy storage, hydrogen, microgrids, EV charging and infrastructure, and wind energy.