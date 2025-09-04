Wrap Unveils Patent Pending Wide Area Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette for Effective Government C-UAS Operations

MIAMI, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (the “Company” or “Wrap”), a provider of innovative public safety and pre-escalation tools, today announced the 1KC: Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, a next-generation counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) technology. We believe this advancement may represent a step in extending the Company's established BolaWrap® platform into the rapidly growing global C-UAS market.





The 1KC design builds on Wrap's patented tether technology and established manufacturing infrastructure. Designed for modular deployment, 1KC is intended to offer increased effective range, a wide area of effect for aerial entanglement, and a reduced form factor to improve portability. This patent-protected design is intended to allow operators, under expected operational conditions, to potentially disable hostile drones in flight with a scalable, reusable, and cost-effective solution.

The cassette is envisioned to integrate with the PAN-DA handheld launcher and the MERLIN housing system for UAS and UGV platforms, potentially enabling multiple deployment options across air-to-air and surface-to-air use cases. A single UAS equipped with multiple 1KC cassettes could neutralize several adversarial drones during a single mission depending on operational conditions. We believe this flexibility may underscore the potential operational and economic value of the system.

“By extending our patented BolaWrap® technology platform, we believe Wrap may be positioned to pursue new market opportunities, including those that we understand relate to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s recently announced Joint Interagency Task Force 401,” said Jared Novick, President and Chief Operating Officer of Wrap. “By leveraging our already deployed platform, we are working to accelerate potential pathways for adoption while exploring the development of cassette families intended for multiple mission sets. This strategy, we believe, reflects how Wrap seeks to transform field-driven innovation into operational readiness and, we hope, support long-term value creation for our stakeholders.”

Designed for Layered Defense

The 1KC design is built to align with the Department of Defense's “detect, identify, decide, defeat” framework to the extent publicly available. We believe the cassette could provide a practical kinetic defeat layer at the squad, patrol, or base-defense level. Looking forward, Wrap hopes the design may also prove adaptable for autonomous C-UAS systems, potentially enabling future unmanned platforms to serve as force multipliers in swarm defense and layered counter-drone operations.

Potential applications could include:

Base defense nodes, potentially extending protective coverage through modular cassettes.

Squad-level defenses, offering small units a portable option that may provide low-cost protection against surveillance and strike drones.

Integration into autonomous systems, where cassettes could be networked for coordinated counter-swarm effects.





Building for the Future

“I’m excited to bring this new cassette to life, which we believe may offer an additional option to address evolving C-UAS challenges,” said Mike Brown, Vice President of Products at Wrap. “I’m even more eager to see the potential impact our 1KC cassette may have, and how we anticipate customers and partners could adapt these cartridges across their platforms to support C-UAS efforts in the field.”

Key Advantages of 1KC Cassette

Platform-agnostic deployment: Fires from PAN-DA handheld or Merlin Housing for UAS/UGV integration.

Fires from PAN-DA handheld or Merlin Housing for UAS/UGV integration. Expanded Area of Effect (AoE): The Adjustable bores option is designed to provide adjustable entanglement coverage, potentially maximizing effectiveness against drones at varying ranges.

The Adjustable bores option is designed to provide adjustable entanglement coverage, potentially maximizing effectiveness against drones at varying ranges. Multi-target capability: Scalable cassette integration may let UAS/UGV carry as many units as payload and design allows, potentially enabling multiple drone defeats in a single mission.

Scalable cassette integration may let UAS/UGV carry as many units as payload and design allows, potentially enabling multiple drone defeats in a single mission. Reduced form factor: Compact, portable design is intended to improve operator flexibility and modular scaling.

Compact, portable design is intended to improve operator flexibility and modular scaling. High-tensile tether system: Designed to disable drones in flight with rapid-deploy entanglement, optimized for operational tempo where conditions allow.





Note: This cassette is designed to retroactively fit and be deployed from existing BW150 devices, giving users interchangeable optionality based on their specific use case. Alternatively, the new cassette may also be deployed independently to meet diverse mission integration requirements.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® 150 solution leads the world in pre-escalation and beyond, providing law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident.

This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and give officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap’s commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

Wrap Reality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, Wrap Reality™ equips officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high stakes encounters effectively, leading to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision seamlessly captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and superior video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts seamless cloud integration and strictly adheres to Trade Agreements Act (TAA) compliance requirements and GSA schedule contracts requirements. Crucially, unlike many competitor devices manufactured overseas in foreign, non-compliant, and possibly hostile regions, WrapVision is built right here in North America today, with a critical made-in-America roadmap by the end of 2025. This track helps ensure unparalleled data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

Trademark Information

Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, Wrap Reality™ and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements – Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should”, “believe”, “target”, “project”, “goals”, “estimate”, “potential”, “predict”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control and included, but not limited to, statements relating to Wrap’s 1KC: Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette development, commercialization and expected performance. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market’s listing standards; the Company’s ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company’s ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company’s ability to develop sales for its products; the market acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company’s product solutions; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend intellectual property against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Investor Relations Contact:

(800) 583-2652

ir@wrap.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/730668db-d7a8-49b7-98a6-59a402357d1f