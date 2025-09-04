Forvis Mazars details strong growth, strategic investments in 2025 Integrated Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forvis Mazars LLP, one of the largest public accounting and consulting firms in the United States, today released its 2025 Integrated Report , highlighting a year of strong performance and forward-focused investments following the firm’s landmark global network formation in June 2024.

In its first full fiscal year as Forvis Mazars, the firm reported more than $2.24 billion in U.S. revenue, a 4% increase over last year, reflecting growth across all three service lines, including Tax (6.6%), Assurance (5.1%), and Consulting (1.5%). Growth was most prevalent in the firm’s Construction & Real Estate, Private Equity, Technology & Services, and Public Sector practices. The firm also expanded its geographic footprint with notable growth in Boston, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Florida, and Northern California and launched its Washington National Tax Office.

As Forvis Mazars continues to grow, its people remain at the heart of its success. More than 1,000 new team members joined the firm as it combined legacy practices, bringing the total U.S. headcount to over 7,000. Reinforcing a commitment to building remarkable careers, the firm recently defined its Employee Value Proposition, outlining the unique set of benefits, experiences, and opportunities team members can expect during their career journey with the firm.

“Our first year as Forvis Mazars has been defined by bold moves, strategic growth, and a shared commitment to delivering an Unmatched Client Experience®,” said CEO Tom Watson. “That momentum is driven by our people’s exceptional experience and energy, and their belief in what we’re building together. As we look ahead, we’re focused on continuing to grow with purpose and creating an environment where our people and clients will thrive.”

Additional highlights from the report include:

Providing an Unmatched Client Experience : Received a Net Promoter Score of 84, more than twice the industry average, placing the firm on par with some of the world’s most recognized and respected brands. The result is based on third-party surveys of clients. This year’s 29% response rate was an all-time high.

: Received a Net Promoter Score of 84, more than twice the industry average, placing the firm on par with some of the world’s most recognized and respected brands. The result is based on third-party surveys of clients. This year’s 29% response rate was an all-time high. Investing in people : Offered personalized and purposeful talent development initiatives leading to more than 275,000 hours of learning across 1,571 available courses, including specialized programs structured to help team members at all levels, from associate to partner, continue to grow and thrive throughout their careers.

: Offered personalized and purposeful talent development initiatives leading to more than 275,000 hours of learning across 1,571 available courses, including specialized programs structured to help team members at all levels, from associate to partner, continue to grow and thrive throughout their careers. Giving back : Distributed a total of $2.8 million through the Forvis Mazars Foundation and supported local communities during its IMPACT Days, where more than 1,200 people volunteered over 4,600 hours firmwide.

: Distributed a total of $2.8 million through the Forvis Mazars Foundation and supported local communities during its IMPACT Days, where more than 1,200 people volunteered over 4,600 hours firmwide. Enhancing leadership : Advanced and added more than 100 new partners and managing directors in FY 25.

: Advanced and added more than 100 new partners and managing directors in FY 25. Innovation: Invested in high-impact solutions, including SALT Explorer, a web-based tax estimation tool for multistate contractors, and the Sub-K Partnership Tax Platform, designed to simplify complex partnership compliance, both reflecting the firm’s commitment to innovation that meets evolving client needs.



As a firm purpose-built for today’s complex challenges, Forvis Mazars continues to invest in initiatives that unlock potential for its people, clients, and communities. The firm is steadfast in its commitment to being partner-owned and partner-led, a time-tested model that is the key to driving entrepreneurial success, exceptional client experiences, and uncompromising quality.

“Our confidence in our future is rooted in a legacy of stewardship and mentorship that spans more than a century, and these values remain central to who we are as a firm,” Watson said. “We stand on an incredibly robust foundation that positions Forvis Mazars to continue growing and innovating in ways that will inspire us to make tomorrow better than today and help our people, clients, and communities thrive for many years to come.”

The full 2025 Integrated Report is available online at forvismazars.us .

About Forvis Mazars

Forvis Mazars, LLP is an independent member of Forvis Mazars Global, a leading global professional services network. Ranked among the largest public accounting firms in the United States, the firm’s 7,000 dedicated team members provide an Unmatched Client Experience® through the delivery of assurance, tax, and consulting services for clients in all 50 states and internationally through the global network. Visit forvismazars.us to learn more.