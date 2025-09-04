Drone Market Expected to Continue with Strong Gains Across Major Sectors Such as Agriculture, Military & Land Surveying

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Drones and UAVs have disrupted a wide array of uses across various sectors, including agriculture, surveying, military operations, public safety and commercial applications. Drones and their operations allow for tasks such as aerial photography and mapping, infrastructure inspection, wildlife conservation, and delivering medical supplies to inaccessible areas. An article by industry watcher, Fact.MR illustrated a good example saying that: “The drone surveying market is expected to continue to gain momentum due to increasing demand for aerial intelligence and high-precision mapping across major sectors such as agriculture, mining, construction, and environmental monitoring. Fact.MR analysis indicates that the industry will be valued at USD 1.97 billion in 2025 and will grow to USD 11.49 billion by 2035, at a strong CAGR of 19.3% during the period.” It continued: “Technological improvements in LiDAR, thermal imaging, and real-time stream of data over the past three years have dramatically improved safety and efficiency in drone surveying. Drones are increasingly being employed by governments and institutions for commercial use as they are safe, accurate, and cost-effective. Fact.MR believes that support from the authorities, especially in Europe and North America, is fueling commercial usage with better codes in the law.” Active Companies in the drone industries include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ: MOB), Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY).

“The increasing demand for high-precision geospatial intelligence is one of the key drivers of the adoption of drone surveying. Fact.MR research is of the view that the mining, agriculture, oil & gas, and infrastructure sectors increasingly depend on drones to maximize planning, minimize human risk, and digitize high-resolution terrain information with cost-efficient scalability across vast and inaccessible areas. The enormous digital revolution in the industrial sectors continues to accelerate demand. Combining drones with AI analytics, GIS platforms, and cloud systems enables real-time processing and decision-making. Fact. MR believes that the combination of drone technology with automation and IoT is revolutionizing conventional surveying processes into dynamic data-driven ecosystems.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) to Highlight Progress on Drone as a Service and US Defense Business at Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces the company’s participation in multiple upcoming investor conferences across the US and a European roadshow over the next two months. These events feature a combination of presentation opportunities and engagement in one-on-one meetings with key institutional investors, fund managers and family offices. Company executives will highlight the latest developments and progress regarding the company’s Drone as a Service business roll out, commercial drone solution developments, and its US defense business advancements.

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference – Leading industry keynote speakers, presenting companies, investor one-on-one meetings and networking opportunities for growth companies, private investors, fund managers and institutional participants.

Date: September 8–10, 2025 | Venue: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025 – A premier Canadian growth conference for companies and investors, the event brings public companies driving capital markets growth and institutional investors across Canada and the US, highlighting innovation across sectors.

Date: September 18, 2025 | Venue: The St. Regis Toronto, ON

ZenaTech European Investor Roadshow – Frankfurt, Munich, Berlin– ZenaTech’s CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D., and VP of Corporate Development Linda Montgomery will meet with institutional investors, family offices, and media across three German financial hubs to discuss the company’s growth strategy. Those interested in scheduling a meeting can contact the ZenaTech IR team at investors@zenatech.com.

Dates: September 22–26, 2025 | Venues: Frankfurt, Munich, Berlin

LD Micro Main Event XIX – The premier micro-cap conference features corporate presentations, panel discussions, and networking opportunities. Renowned for connecting high-potential microcap companies with institutional investors, the event provides a dynamic platform for one-on-one meetings and presentations across sectors such as AI, robotics, and advanced technology.

Date: October 19–21, 2025 | Venue: Hotel del Coronado, San Diego, CA

Stocktoberfest Presented by StockTwits– A dynamic gathering of traders, creators, and investors designed to foster meaningful conversations around retail investor engagement, market trends, and storytelling in the digital age.

Date: October 20–22, 2025 | Venue: Hotel del Coronado, Coronado, CA

Maxim Group 2025 Growth Summit – A multi-sector investor event connecting emerging growth companies with institutional and retail investors, featuring interactive sessions and networking opportunities across technology, healthcare, and other high-growth sectors.

Date: October 22–23, 2025 | Venue: Hard Rock Hotel, New York, NY

To participate or book a one-on-one meeting with ZenaTech representatives at one of these events, please refer to the conference website links. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ: MOB), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, and ARK Electronics, a provider of cutting-edge made-in-the-USA technologies for drones, recently announced the launch of the first product resulting from the companies’ strategic partnership formed in May 2025.

ARK’s made-in-the-USA NDAA compliant Jetson PAB Carrier, powered by NVIDIA, is now fully integrated with Mobilicom’s BlueUAS listed SkyHopper PRO software defined radio (SDR) and is protected by Mobilicom’s OS3 (Operational Security, Safety, and Standards compliance) platform, which provides continuous active cybersecurity to monitor, detect, alarm, and prevent security threats and malicious attacks on small-sized platforms.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY), a technology company that delivers mission-critical processing to the edge, recently announced a new production agreement with AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) to support the U.S. Space Force’s Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource (SCAR) program.

AV was awarded the $1.4 billion SCAR contract in 2022 by the Space Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO), a direct reporting unit of the Space Force. The program leverages AV’s BADGER system, a multi-band deployable ground communications system that simplifies space mission operations through agile, re-configurable beamforming tiles. The Space RCO and AV have completed every development milestone for this complex technology and are now focused on integrating and delivering the first BADGER unit this year.

Mercury provides a field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based signal acquisition and digital beamforming solution for BADGER based on its Quartz RFSoC and Navigator® Design Suite commercial product offerings. The company has been producing hardware for the first four BADGER systems under an initial contract awarded in 2023. The new production agreement signed in April will support two additional BADGER systems.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with AV for this critical national security mission,” said Ken Hermanny, Mercury’s Senior Vice President of Signal Technologies. “By leveraging a suite of commercial technologies from the Mercury Processing Platform, AV is integrating and producing this game-changing capability at exceptional speed and scale.”

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) recently announced a first-of-its-kind demonstration of its autonomous flight technology. As part of the Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC), a Department-Level Exercise led by Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), Joby conducted a successful demonstration and validation of its SuperpilotTM autonomous flight technology over the Pacific Ocean and Hawaii, logging more than 7,000 miles of autonomous operations across more than 40 flight hours.

The autonomous flights were managed from ground control stations at various locations throughout the exercise, primarily from more than 3,000 miles away at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. A safety pilot was also onboard the aircraft to monitor the system's performance. As part of Joby’s long-term strategy to develop dual-use technologies, Superpilot showcased its ability to provide an autonomous solution for the U.S. government’s urgent need for light intra-theater airlift.

The Department of Defense has requested $9.4 billion in its FY26 budget to advance autonomous and hybrid aircraft. The successful REFORPAC exercise positions Joby to compete for upcoming Department of Defense programs. In addition, the work with defense partners can inform integration of autonomous capabilities into Joby’s commercial air taxi platform.

