H2O America Releases 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H2O America (Nasdaq: HTO), one of the nation’s largest investor-owned water and wastewater utilities, today announced the release of its 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report. The report highlights the company’s sustainability and community impact achievements across its operations in California, Connecticut, Maine and Texas.

“In 2024, we deepened our commitment to sustainability while continuing to deliver high-quality water and exceptional service,” said Andrew F. Walters, CEO of H2O America. “From expanding solar energy generation to launching our Force for Good Foundation, we’re proud to be a force for good in the communities we serve.”

Key highlights from the 2024 report:

GHG emissions : Achieved a 43% reduction 1 in Scope 1 and 2 emissions from the 2019 baseline, progressing toward the 2030 goal of 50%.

: Achieved a 43% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions from the 2019 baseline, progressing toward the 2030 goal of 50%. Renewable energy : Increased solar generation by 73%, with eight new solar projects, including the first in Texas.

: Increased solar generation by 73%, with eight new solar projects, including the first in Texas. Water infrastructure : Invested $353 million in infrastructure, replaced 46 miles of pipeline, and installed 20,000-plus smart meters.

: Invested $353 million in infrastructure, replaced 46 miles of pipeline, and installed 20,000-plus smart meters. Water quality : Had zero violations of drinking water standards across all subsidiaries; over 73,000 compliance samples conducted.

: Had zero violations of drinking water standards across all subsidiaries; over 73,000 compliance samples conducted. Community impact : Made $400,000 in charitable donations; launched the Force for Good Foundation to support local nonprofits.

: Made $400,000 in charitable donations; launched the to support local nonprofits. Customer satisfaction : Achieved an 85.2% satisfaction rate; expanded flexible payment plans and rate assistance programs.

: Achieved an 85.2% satisfaction rate; expanded flexible payment plans and rate assistance programs. Governance: Have a majority-female board with eight of 10 members independent; launched an enterprise risk management program.



The full report is available at www.H2O-America.com/esg-sustainability.

About H2O America

H2O America is a national network of locally operated water and wastewater utilities serving more than 1.6 million people. With a mission to sustain life through reliable water and world-class service, H2O America invests in infrastructure, environmental stewardship, and community partnerships to build thriving communities.

1Our third-party assurance partner, accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board under ISO 14066, has audited our previous emissions inventories at the limited assurance level. We will release audited 2024 results later this year.

