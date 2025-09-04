Fazoli’s Takes a Bite Out of National Cheese Pizza Day with Limited Time Offer

Celebrate with $9.99 Pizza and Breadsticks at America’s Favorite Italian Chain

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fazoli’s , the legendary fast and fresh Italian chain known for its signature dishes and unlimited breadsticks owned by FAT Brands Inc. , is slicing up an irresistible offer this year in honor of National Cheese Pizza Day. From Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, fans can enjoy a Whole Cheese Pizza and 8 of Fazoli’s fan-favorite Garlic Breadsticks for just $9.99, in-store and online with code PIZZA25. To make things even cheesier, Fazoli’s has also debuted their all-new pizza crust at participating locations – a flavorful introduction crafted to make every slice even more satisfying.

“We wanted to make National Cheese Pizza Day a holiday worth celebrating by giving our fans even more unmatched flavor at a price that’s hard to beat,” said Tisha Bartlett, Vice President of Marketing at Fazoli’s. “With our new, reimagined pizza crust, Fazoli’s has taken National Pizza Day to the next level, guaranteed to have our guests reaching for the last slice.”

Since 1988, Fazoli's has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. From unlimited, signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com .

About Fazoli's

Fast. Fresh. Italian. Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli's franchises and operates over 200 restaurants in 26 states, making it the largest QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, sub sandwiches, salads, pizza, and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. For more information, visit www.Fazolis.com .