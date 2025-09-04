Sweeteners Market Size to Surpass USD 156.26 Billion by 2034, Led by Technological Advancements and Health Awareness

Ottawa, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sweeteners market size reached at USD 109.18 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to increase from USD 113.17 billion in 2025 to around USD 156.26 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 3.65% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is a growing driven by high demand from the fast food industry, shifting consumer preferences, and increasing demand for sweet and bakery items. It helps the industry introduce various types of sweeteners to drive market growth.

Sweeteners Market Overview

The sweeteners market indicates the segments such as production, distribution, and consumption of substances that add sweetness to food items and are useful for other domains. Sugar alternatives also help the growth of the market by maintaining the sweetness of food items and other products without adding extra calories. Use of the segment in different domains, such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, animal feed, and other domains, aids the growth of the market. The market is also observing growth due to high demand for energy drinks by youngsters, functional food and beverages, and higher demand for nutritious food.

Key Highlights of the Sweeteners Market

Region-wise, North America held the largest share of the sweeteners market in 2024, accounting for 35%, largely due to the rising demand for baked goods and bakery products.

, North America held the largest share of the sweeteners market in 2024, accounting for 35%, largely due to the rising demand for baked goods and bakery products. Region-wise , the Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by the shift towards busier, modern, and evolving consumer lifestyles.

, the Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by the shift towards busier, modern, and evolving consumer lifestyles. By type , artificial sweeteners commanded a significant market share of 40% in 2024, spurred by the growing demand for ready-to-eat and ready-to-make food items.

, artificial sweeteners commanded a significant market share of 40% in 2024, spurred by the growing demand for ready-to-eat and ready-to-make food items. By type , the natural sweeteners segment is anticipated to experience a notable CAGR from 2025 to 2034, fueled by the increasing preference for natural and plant-based food options.

, the natural sweeteners segment is anticipated to experience a notable CAGR from 2025 to 2034, fueled by the increasing preference for natural and plant-based food options. By application , the food & beverages sector led the market with a 55% share in 2024, driven by the rising global demand for high-quality food products.

, the food & beverages sector led the market with a 55% share in 2024, driven by the rising global demand for high-quality food products. By application , the pharmaceuticals sector is expected to experience robust growth with a strong CAGR between 2025 and 2034, driven by growing consumer awareness about health and wellness.

, the pharmaceuticals sector is expected to experience robust growth with a strong CAGR between 2025 and 2034, driven by growing consumer awareness about health and wellness. By form , the powdered segment held the largest market share of 60% in 2024, owing to its convenience and versatility across a wide range of applications.

, the powdered segment held the largest market share of 60% in 2024, owing to its convenience and versatility across a wide range of applications. By form , the liquid segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2025 to 2034, fueled by the increasing demand for premixes and ready-to-drink food products.

, the liquid segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2025 to 2034, fueled by the increasing demand for premixes and ready-to-drink food products. By source, plant-based ingredients dominated the market with a 50% share in 2024 and are expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, due to rising consumer preference for organic and clean-label pet food products.



New Trends in the Sweeteners Market

High demand for sugar-free or low-calorie food options is helping the growth of the market. Health-conscious consumers suffering from various health issues form a huge consumer base for such a market.

Use of advanced technology for the manufacturing of sweeteners with low calories, along with adding sweetness to various food options and other products, is also aiding the growth of the market.

The growth of the food and beverage industry, leading to high demand for the segment, is another major factor in the growth of the sweeteners market.



Regulatory Landscape

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued 2023 guidance recommending limited use of non-sugar sweeteners, shaping innovation strategies.

The U.S. FDA and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) continue to approve natural sweeteners such as stevia glycosides.

Sugar taxes in the U.K., Mexico, and Asia are compelling brands to cut sugar in reformulations.



The Impact of AI on the Sweeteners Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is significantly impacting the sweetener market by accelerating innovation, improving production efficiency, and enhancing consumer alignment. One of the key contributions of AI is in product development, where machine learning models analyze consumer health data, taste preferences, and global food trends to design sweetener formulations that balance sweetness, calorie reduction, and clean-label requirements. This has fueled the rise of natural, plant-based alternatives like stevia and monk fruit blends, as AI helps predict optimal combinations that mimic sugar’s taste without aftertastes. In manufacturing, AI-driven process optimization reduces energy use, enhances yield, and minimizes impurities during extraction or synthesis, lowering costs and improving sustainability. Quality control is also strengthened through AI-enabled sensors and computer vision, which detect inconsistencies or contamination in raw materials and finished products.

Sweeteners Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of Growth in the Sweeteners Market?

The rising health consciousness, prevalent health issues, and demand for various forms of sweeteners across multiple domains are key factors driving the market's growth. The health-conscious attitude of consumers, leading them to seek sweetener options with fewer calories without compromising sweetness, is also contributing to the market's growth. Prevalence of multiple health issues such as cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, and other lifestyle-related health scenarios also leads to high demand for natural and sugar-free options by consumers, fueling the growth of the market. The high demand for clean-label products among health-conscious consumers has also contributed to the market's growth in recent times. Various other factors, such as sugar taxes, supportive government policies, and high demand for natural sweeteners, are also growth factors of the sweeteners market.

Expensive Raw Materials Hindering the Market’s Growth

The high cost of raw materials required for the manufacturing of sweetening products is one of the major restrictions in the growth of the sweeteners market. The high costs of the artificial sweetener manufacturing process, along with the complicated procedure involved, also hinder the market's growth. Health issues observed due to high consumption of artificial sweeteners are one of the major market growth restraining factors. High consumption of artificial sweeteners leads to health issues such as poor nutrition, weight gain, tooth decay, and kidney damage, significantly hampering the market’s growth.

Technological Advancements Are Helping the Growth of the Sweeteners Market

Technological advancement helping in the manufacturing of sweetener options that are lower in calories without any compromise in sweetness is one of the major opportunities for the growth of the sweeteners market. Manufacturers can manufacture sweetener options with similar taste, consistency, and flavor in the form of their substitutes, further aiding the market’s growth. Technologically advanced options such as nanotechnology and microencapsulation help manufacturers to introduce options with enhanced taste, along with maintaining the nutritional balance, which is also helping the market grow in the foreseeable period.

Sweeteners Market Regional Analysis

North America Dominated the Sweeteners Market in 2024

North America dominated the sweeteners market in 2024 due to multiple factors such as changing preferences and lifestyle of consumers, high demand for natural sweeteners, high demand for sugar-free and low-calorie options, and high demand for heavily processed food items. High demand for sustainable and healthy food options is also a significant factor driving the market's growth. The US and Canada play a significant role in driving market growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific Is Expected to Be the Fastest-Growing Region During the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific is observed to be the fastest-growing region in the foreseen period, helping the growth of the sweeteners market. Factors such as the prevalence of lifestyle-related health issues, rising health-conscious attitude, and increasing awareness of health and nutrition are helping the growth of the market in the region. Countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea play a major role in the growth of the market in the region due to the high demand for the food and beverage industry, along with the growth of other domains requiring different forms of sweeteners in the manufacturing of different products.

How Big is the India Sweeteners Market?

The India sweeteners market size was valued at USD 3.58 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise from USD 3.77 billion in 2025 to nearly reaching USD 5.98 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.27% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

India Sweeteners Market Notable Takeaways:

By type, the sucrose segment led the India sweeteners market in 2024, owing to its ability to enhance cognitive function and address nutritional deficiencies.

By type, the high-intensity sweeteners segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, driven by the wide range of products like stevia and its derivatives offered by major food and beverage companies such as Cargill.

By application, the bakery and confectionery segment held the largest market share in 2024, driven by essential factors like quality control testing, laboratory assessments, and the versatile features of the products.

By application, the beverages segment is expected to see the highest growth rate during the forecast period, fueled by the rising demand for healthy energy drinks, soothing beverages, and their associated health benefits.

Sweeteners Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 3.65% Market Size in 2024 USD 109.18 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 113.17 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 156.26 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Sweeteners Market Segmental Analysis

Type Analysis

The artificial sweeteners segment dominated the sweeteners market in 2024 due to its multiple advantages, including promoting weight loss, preventing tooth decay, balancing sugar levels for diabetic patients, managing lifestyle-related health issues, and various other similar factors. Artificial sweeteners help manage the sweetness in various food items without extra calories, helping the growth of the market.

The natural sweeteners segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to the high importance of health and nutrition, the risks associated with refined sugar and artificial sweeteners, health issues, and other similar damaging factors. Natural sweeteners are derived from natural resources such as the stevia herb. It doesn’t consist of any calories while maintaining sweetness. It is beneficial for consumers to manage their weight, and also helpful for diabetic patients seeking options to regulate their blood sugar levels.

Application Analysis

The food and beverage segment dominated the sweeteners market in 2024 due to its high demand in various food options, including soups, sauces, bakery, confectionery, dairy, and beverages, which contributed to the growth of the sweeteners market. The food and beverage industry is undergoing various examinations and tests to ensure the quality of food and ingredients used, which also helps the market grow by strengthening the trust of consumers in the industry.

The pharmaceutical segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period, helping the sweeteners market grow. The segment ensures the stability in the manufacturing procedure, further fueling the growth of the market. The market is also experiencing rapid growth due to factors such as high demand for natural sweeteners, advanced technology, sugar-free options, and other similar factors. Options with fewer calories without any compromise in sweetness are also helping the growth of the sweeteners market in the forecast period.

Form Analysis

The powdered segment led the sweeteners market in 2024 due to various factors, including maintaining healthy factors, managing calorie consumption, and similar considerations. The segment is also beneficial for diabetic patients to help manage their blood sugar levels, along with managing weight as well. The segment also helps to improve the texture of food, further fueling the growth of the market.

The liquid segment is expected to grow within the anticipated timeframe, thereby supporting the growth of the sweeteners market. Liquid sweeteners are essential for the food and beverage industry, for the preparation of soup bases, sauces, gravies, and various similar food products. The segment is also essential for the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the manufacturing of syrups, and for the high demand for natural and artificial sweeteners by the food and beverage industry.

Source Analysis

The plant-based ingredients segment led the sweeteners market in 2024 and is expected to continue growing during the forecast period, driven by multiple factors that support market expansion. The market is observed to grow due to factors such as high demand for artificial and natural sweeteners, sugar-free options for bakery items, increasing demand in the food and beverage industry, and other similar factors. Plant-based ingredients help mitigate the issues associated with high consumption of artificial sweeteners, thereby supporting market growth. The use of natural sweeteners also helps manage calorie consumption, promote weight loss, and regulate sugar levels in diabetic patients, while satisfying their cravings in a healthy manner.

Recent Developments in the Sweeteners Market

In July 2025 , PepsiCo announced the launch of ‘Prebiotic Cola’ with functional ingredients and no artificial sweeteners. The brand has launched the drinks in original, cherry, and vanilla flavor options. The cola has only 30 calories and is free from any artificial sweeteners. ( Source - https://food.ndtv.com)

, PepsiCo announced the launch of ‘Prebiotic Cola’ with functional ingredients and no artificial sweeteners. The brand has launched the drinks in original, cherry, and vanilla flavor options. The cola has only 30 calories and is free from any artificial sweeteners. ( - https://food.ndtv.com) In July 2025, Layn Natural Ingredients launched its plant-based sweetener, ‘Stevi-Up M2’. The sweetener can be used for food and beverage applications. It has a sugar-like taste, improved solubility, and less lingering sweetness compared to other steviol glycosides. (Source- https://www.nutritionaloutlook.com)

Major Players in the Sweeteners Market

Cargill

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company)

Ingredion Incorporated

Tate & Lyle

DuPont

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

ICL Group

Roquette Frères

NutraSweet Company

Daesang Corporation

Celanese Corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation RtM Japan Ltd.

PureCircle Limited

Hermes Sweeteners Ltd.

Zydus Wellness

Sunlune Technology Co., Ltd.

Splenda (Heartland Food Products Group)

Whole Earth Brands

Stevia First Corporation

BENEO Group

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Natural Sweeteners Stevia Monk Fruit Honey Maple Syrup Agave Nectar Coconut Sugar

Artificial Sweeteners Aspartame Sucralose Saccharin Acesulfame Potassium (Ace-K) Cyclamate

Sugar Alcohols Sorbitol Xylitol Erythritol Maltitol Mannitol

High-Intensity Sweeteners Steviol Glycosides Thaumatin

Others Luo Han Guo Extract



By Application

Food & Beverages Soft Drinks Dairy Products Bakery & Confectionery Sauces & Condiments Snacks Packaged Foods

Pharmaceuticals Drugs Oral Care Products Vitamins & Supplements

Cosmetics & Personal Care Skin Care Oral Care

Animal Feed



By Form

Powdered

Liquid

Granular



By Source

Plant-based Stevia Monk Fruit Agave Sugar Cane Sugar Beets

Animal-based Honey

Chemical Synthesis Aspartame Sucralose





By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

