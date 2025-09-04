Somnia Bolsters Enterprise Stack with BitGo Partnership

London, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Somnia , the high-performance blockchain purpose-built for entertainment, gaming, and AI-driven applications, today announced a strategic partnership with BitGo Trust Company Inc., the digital asset infrastructure company.

This integration delivers secure, scalable, and compliant infrastructure for enterprise partners and developers building on the Somnia network.

As Somnia onboards an increasing number of studios, IP holders, entertainment partners, and Web2-native platforms transitioning to Web3, the demand for trusted custodial solutions has surged.

This partnership forms a key part of Somnia’s enterprise enablement strategy, designed to meet the security, compliance, and operational needs of ecosystem participants managing high-value assets.

“Somnia is the foundation for a new generation of real-time digital economies,” said Paul Thomas, Founder of Somnia. “Enterprises and ecosystem partners need more than a high-performing chain; they need custody solutions that are secure, compliant, and operationally flexible. BitGo brings that trust and infrastructure.”

Enterprise Infrastructure for a Scalable Web3 Economy

Through this partnership, Somnia strengthens its enterprise infrastructure, offering regulated custody solutions that support treasury management, DAO operations, and secure flows for exchanges, liquidity providers, and institutional participants.

BitGo enhances Somnia’s compliance posture with regulated custody tailored to institutional-grade needs. This integration makes it safer and simpler for teams to move and manage assets on Somnia.

“The industry has matured. Institutional players are no longer just experimenting, they’re building,” said Chen Fang, CRO of BitGo. “Somnia’s architecture demonstrates this shift, and we’re proud to support it with digital asset infrastructure that delivers scale and trust.”

Purpose-Built for Partners

With two billion transactions processed and more than 70 projects currently building on Somnia, this partnership signals the network’s transition into a mature, enterprise-grade platform capable of supporting the needs of real businesses.

Whether it’s large-scale entertainment IP, multiplayer game economies, or AI-driven content networks, Somnia now offers a complete set of tools for compliant on-chain operations: secure asset management, enterprise wallet permissions, and real-time composability.

This partnership reinforces Somnia’s core mission: to bring the world’s entertainment and content ecosystems on-chain through high-performance, real-time blockchain infrastructure.

About Somnia

Somnia is bringing the world’s data on-chain with the fastest, most cost-efficient EVM Layer 1 blockchain, processing over 1M TPS with sub-second finality and sub-cent fees even in high-density scenarios. Somnia’s innovative design includes the new Multistream Consensus with accelerated sequential execution, the custom IceDB database, advanced compression techniques, and instant reactivity to on-chain events directly in Solidity. Somnia is the only blockchain fully equipped for real-time, reactive, mass-consumer dApps that reach millions of users.

Find out more at somnia.network

About BitGo





BitGo is the digital asset infrastructure company, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, BitGo has been focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. With a global presence and multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms worldwide.



