Andrea Pfenning Appointed to South Street Securities Holdings Board of Directors

New York, NY, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. (“South Street”) is pleased to announce the addition of Andrea Pfenning, former Global Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Bank of New York Mellon (“BNY”), to our Board of Directors.

“We are honored to welcome Andrea Pfenning to our Board of Directors. Her decades of leadership in the banking industry will be invaluable as we strengthen our core businesses and pursue growth opportunities,” said James Tabacchi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. “Andrea’s expertise aligns with our mission to expand South Street’s capital market and technology footprint while maintaining a diversified and resilient platform for all stakeholders.”

South Street’s Board of Directors is comprised of ten active members providing guidance to the company’s executive team and contributing their strategic industry expertise.

Commenting on her appointment, Andrea Pfenning said, “It is an honor to join South Street’s Board of Directors. I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team to share insights and guide strategy that supports the company’s commitment to serve its clients and drive long-term success.”

About Andrea Pfenning

Andrea Pfenning is a former BNY banking executive with over 35 years of global banking experience. She was President and Chief Operating Officer of BNY Government Securities Services Corp. (GSS Corp), a wholly owned subsidiary of BNY which provides U.S. Government Securities and U.S. Triparty settlement services. In addition, Andrea served on the BNY GSS Corp Board of Directors.

Prior to this role, Andrea was a client executive in Global Client Management’s Financial Institutions Group, where she managed some of the company’s largest broker-dealer relationships. Fluent in German, she gained valuable international experience while based in the Frankfurt office, supporting financial organizations in Austria and Switzerland.

Andrea has also been an influential figure in the industry serving on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) Board of Directors and participating in various key groups including the Treasury Market Practices Group (TMPG), Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) Government Operations and Rates/Funding Committees, and the Federal Reserve’s Wholesale Securities Advisory Group.

Currently, Andrea serves as Board Advisor to BioTone TM and IFI Network and is a member of Golden Seeds.

Andrea has a Master of Business Administration in Finance from New York University and a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing from Baruch College.

About South Street Securities Holdings, Inc

South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Affiliates include South Street Securities LLC, a FINRA and SIPC member, who holds a FICC Tier 1 membership and is focused on repo dealer financing US Treasuries, Agency MBS, TBA mortgage origination hedging and equity finance. Matrix Applications, LLC, a technology and back-office services company, AmeriVet Securities, Inc., a FINRA and SIPC member who operates an SEC registered service-disabled veteran broker dealer, GX2 Systems LLC, a fintech software development company that engineers electronic trading solutions for the fixed income and futures markets, and GX2 Spread Markets LLC, a FINRA, SIPC and NFA boutique broker dealer offering a fully hosted aggregation and spread execution platform as a service for US Treasuries and Futures.

To view the South Street Securities Board of Directors page, view www.southstreetsecurities.com/our-board

